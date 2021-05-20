








































































 




   







   















Alex Eala outlasts home bet in $25,000 tournament in Spain
                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 20, 2021 - 9:13am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala grinded out a tough three-setter over home bet Alba Carrillo Marin in the W25 Platja D'Aro, 6-3, 5-7, 7-5, on Wednesday (early Thursday, Manila time).



Eala needed to battle it out with the 25-year-old Carrillo Marin in a grueling match that lasted more than three hours.





Though Eala was able to start out strong with the 6-3 first set win, the Spanish tennister rebounded in the second.



Carrillo Marin looked poised to take the third-set decider when she went up, 4-2.



But the 15-year-old didn't give it up without a fight and tied the set 5-5.



Carrillo Marin, however, held her serve in the eleventh game, and win a love game in the twelfth to stay alive in the match.



Come the third set, it was a back-and-forth affair with neither player getting two games in a row until the match was in deadlock at 5-5.



Eala broke through, however, when she broke Carrillo Marin's serve to take the lead, 6-5.



The momentum bouyed her to another game win to clinch the match.



She now has a 3-0 head-to-head record over the older Carrillo Marin.



Eala thus set up a Round of 16 match-up with Carrillo Marin's compatriot Irene Burillo Escorihuela.



She also continues her campaign in the doubles category when she and partner Oksana Selekhmeteva go up against Russian pair Sofya Lansere and Vlada Koval.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

