IATF: No indoor activities allowed in NCR Plus

MANILA, Philippines — The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) has clarified that PBA teams may only practice in areas under less restrictive quarantine classifications outside of NCR Plus for now.

The task force cleared things up in response to the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) inquiry regarding the approved PBA scrimmages in general community quarantine and modified GCQ places relative to Metro Manila’s “GCQ with heightened restrictions” status.

“The IATF has replied and confirmed that there shall be no indoor activities (in NCR Plus). So Batangas and Ilocos muna,” GAB chairman Baham Mitra told The STAR.

While gyms in the metropolis are still closed, the ballclubs are going out-of-town with Meralco and TNT Tropang Giga currently in Laoag, Ilocos Norte, NLEX looking at Clark in Pampanga, and the rest of the teams booked in Batangas City.

The IATF also clarified that the ban on inter-zonal travel won’t cover the teams’ trips to and from their training venues.

“The inter-zonal travel of PBA players – given their status as professional players – as well as staff, going out of NCR Plus and back home may be regarded as work or business allowed in the zone of destination,” the IATF said.

Meanwhile, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial paid a courtesy call to Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Benhur Abalos Tuesday and drew a commitment of support for the league’s endeavors.

During the brief meeting, the two officials discussed ways to forge stronger coordination particularly during this time of pandemic.

“Basketball is the Filipinos’ national pastime. But there is no denying that the PBA is faced with a tough challenge now because of the pandemic,” Abalos said.

Further, Abalos vowed to help the PBA and the basketball industry as a whole. According to the MMDA chief, they will work on some actions to be undertaken which will be acceptable by the IATF, ensuring that the minimum health protocols being implemented by the government shall be strictly observed and adhered to.

“We have to ensure the safety of everyone, not only the players, but the general viewing public. We cannot compromise the health and well-being of all,” Abalos emphasized.

The pandemic have affected the livelihood of families employed by the PBA as well as its member teams.

The league is eyeing training in Metro Manila as its quarantine status eases to general community quarantine with heightened restrictions.

Meanwhile, Marcial have pledged strict compliance to minimum health standards and keeping the players and officials safe once given a green light.