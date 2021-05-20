








































































 




   







   















   ^



         

            

               

               








               


               

                  

                  
IATF: No indoor activities allowed in NCR Plus
Photo shows, from left, MMDA Chairman BenHur Abalos, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial and MMDA general manager Jose Arturo Garcia Jr.
STAR/File

                     

                        

                           
IATF: No indoor activities allowed in NCR Plus

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Olmin Leyba (The Philippine Star) - May 20, 2021 - 12:00am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) has clarified that PBA teams may only practice in areas under less restrictive quarantine classifications outside of NCR Plus for now.



The task force cleared things up in response to the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) inquiry regarding the approved PBA scrimmages in general community quarantine and modified GCQ places relative to Metro Manila’s “GCQ with heightened restrictions” status.



“The IATF has replied and confirmed that there shall be no indoor activities (in NCR Plus). So Batangas and Ilocos muna,” GAB chairman Baham Mitra told The STAR.



While gyms in the metropolis are still closed, the ballclubs are going out-of-town with Meralco and TNT Tropang Giga currently in Laoag, Ilocos Norte, NLEX looking at Clark in Pampanga, and the rest of the teams booked in Batangas City.



The IATF also clarified that the ban on inter-zonal travel won’t cover the teams’ trips to and from their training venues.



“The inter-zonal travel of PBA players – given their status as professional players – as well as staff, going out of NCR Plus and back home may be regarded as work or business allowed in the zone of destination,” the IATF said.



Meanwhile, PBA commissioner Willie Marcial paid a courtesy call to Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Benhur Abalos Tuesday and drew a commitment of support for the league’s endeavors.



During the brief meeting, the two officials discussed ways to forge stronger coordination particularly during this time of pandemic.



“Basketball is the Filipinos’ national pastime. But there is no denying that the PBA is faced with a tough challenge now because of the pandemic,” Abalos said.



Further, Abalos vowed to help the PBA and the basketball industry as a whole. According to the MMDA chief, they will work on some actions to be undertaken which will be acceptable by the IATF, ensuring that the minimum health protocols being implemented by the government shall be strictly observed and adhered to.



“We have to ensure the safety of everyone, not only the players, but the general viewing public. We cannot compromise the health and well-being of all,” Abalos emphasized.



The pandemic have affected the livelihood of families employed by the PBA as well as its member teams.



The league is eyeing training in Metro Manila as its quarantine status eases to general community quarantine with heightened restrictions.



Meanwhile, Marcial have pledged strict compliance to minimum health standards and keeping the players and officials safe once given a green light.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

                                                      GAB
                                                      INTER-AGENCY TASK FORCE
                                                      

                        

                     
                        

      

         
      
         
      


                        

                           

                              
Philstar

                              
                              

                           


                           

                              
                              
                              


                           


                           
                        

                     


                     


                     

                        

                           
    
                              
  • Latest
  • Trending
    • 
                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           

                              

                                 
Trending

                              

                              

                                 
Latest

                              

                           

                        

                     


                     

                        

                           
Trending

                        

                           

                              

                                 Toroman upbeat on Gilas future with Kouame, Sotto at helm
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Toroman upbeat on Gilas future with Kouame, Sotto at helm


                              

                                                                  By Luisa Morales |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
Toroman, who led Philippines to a fourth-place finish in the 2011 FIBA Asia Championship, admitted he was impressed with the...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Vaccine mandatory for Vietnam SEAG athletes
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Vaccine mandatory for Vietnam SEAG athletes


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 9 hours ago                              


                                                            
Members of Team Philippines would have to be vaccinated for them to be allowed to compete in the 31st Southeast Asian Games...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Philippine archers cancel Chinese Taipei training
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Philippine archers cancel Chinese Taipei training


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 10 hours ago                              


                                                            
The Philippine archery team seeking Tokyo Olympics qualification is no longer holding a training camp in Chinese Taipei due...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Toni Kukoc's 5 best moments with the Chicago Bulls
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Toni Kukoc's 5 best moments with the Chicago Bulls


                              

                                                                  By Rick Olivares |
                                 11 hours ago                              


                                                            
It has been a long wait for the man who was sometimes called, “the Waiter” for his penchant for serving his teammates...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 Tough challenge for Gilas ahead
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Tough challenge for Gilas ahead


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin Henson |
                                 2 days ago                              


                                                            
Gilas project director Tab Baldwin isn’t inclined to be distracted by factors not under his control and said the other...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Latest



                        

                           

                              

                                 Eala-Selekhmeteva pair sizzles
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
Eala-Selekhmeteva pair sizzles


                              

                                                                  By John Bryan Ulanday |
                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Filipina ace Alex Eala debuted in pro doubles play with a bang, teaming up with Russian Oksana Selekhmeteva in an easy first-round...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              

                                 No-jab, no-play measure set for Hanoi SEAG
                              


                                                         


                           

                              
                              
No-jab, no-play measure set for Hanoi SEAG


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 51 minutes ago                              


                                                            
Members of Team Philippines must be vaccinated for them to be allowed to compete in the 31st Southeast Asian Games set Nov....

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Go lauds Duterte on NAS
                              


                              

                                 May 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Senator Christopher “Bong” Go praised President Rodrigo Duterte for his approval of the timely release of the budget for the construction of the facilities and amenities of the National Academy of Sports...

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Guermali shatters national mark
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joey Villar |
                                 May 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Filipino-Moroccan runner Yacine Guermali is fast emerging as a potential goldmine for the country in the Southeast Asian Games.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           

                              
                              

                                 Cool Cat’s hoop odyssey
                              


                              

                                                                  By Joaquin M. Henson |
                                 May 20, 2021 - 12:00am                              


                                                            
Mike Cortez didn’t know what to expect when he arrived in Manila from Los Angeles in June 1999.

                                                         


      

         

            
Sports
fbfb

      

   

                        

                        

                           
Recommended


                           
                        


                        


                        
                     

                  

               

            
 
         
 









   

   

      

         

            
               

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

                  

               


               

               

                  
Are you sure you want to log out?

                  
                  
               


               

                  
X


                  


                  

                     
Login


                     
Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

                  

                     

                     

                     

                     

                     

                         

                        FORGOT PASSWORD?
                     


                     
SIGN IN


                     

                        


                        

                           or sign in with