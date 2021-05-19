Philippine archers cancel Chinese Taipei training

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine archery team seeking Tokyo Olympics qualification is no longer holding a training camp in Chinese Taipei due to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases there.

They would remain in Dumaguete, where they have trained for months now, instead.

Riley Silos, Jason Felicianon, Carson Hastie, Pia Elizabeth Bidaure, Phoebe Nicole Amistoso and Monica Gabrielle Bidaure are supposed to fly this week for the final swing of their training at the National Taiwan University Sports Center before heading to the Paris Qualifiers slated June 18-21.

But World Archery Philippines (WAP) secretary-general Rosendo Sombrio said they will prioritize the safety of their archers and decided to stay put.

Sombrio, however, said they would still training advice from the Taiwan national coaching staff online.

The national archers will fly to Paris on June 15 to see action in the Archer World Cup 2021 where they would need to win to make it to Tokyo.

If they do, they would join pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, gymnast Caloy Yulo, boxers Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, 2016 Rio Olympics weightlifting silver medalist Hidilyn Diaz and rower Cris Nievarez there.