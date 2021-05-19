








































































 




   







   















Ionescu has triple-double as Liberty down Lynx; Aces get back at Storm
Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty dribbles the ball during the game against the Minnesota Lynx on May 18, 2021 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. 
STEVEN FREEMAN / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

                     

                        

                           
Ionescu has triple-double as Liberty down Lynx; Aces get back at Storm

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 19, 2021 - 2:27pm                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – Sabrina Ionescu continued her stellar return to the WNBA after notching a triple-double in the New York Liberty's 86-75 victory over the Minnesota Lynx at the Barclays Center on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).



In only her sixth game in the league, Ionescu made history as the youngest player and fastest-ever to tally a triple-double with her 26 points, 10 rebounds and 12 assists in the game.



The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 WNBA draft was known for being a triple-double machine in college when she played for the Oregon Ducks.



She holds the record for most triple-doubles in the NCAA with 26 in her career with the Ducks.



Ionescu's fine play has lifted the Liberty to a 3-0 start, their first in 14 years.



Meanwhile, the Las Vegas Aces got back at the Seattle Storm for their opening day loss winning their second meeting, 96-80.



A huge first quarter where the Aces jumped out to a 31-14 lead over the defending champions proved too big of a deficit to overcome as the two teams are now square at 1-1.



Reigning WNBA MVP A'ja Wilson and Jackie Young paced the Aces against the Storm.



Both had double-doubles with Wilson tallying 18 points and 11 rebounds, and Young finishing with 21 points and 10 rebounds.



Breanna Stewart led the Storm in the losing effort with 26 points while veteran guard Sue Bird was held without a point in 25 minutes of action.



For their part, the Phoenix Mercury bounced back with a 91-70 win over the Washington Mystics.



Diana Taurasi led six Mercury players in double figures with a team-high 17 points.



Tina Charles top-scored for the Mystics, who are still missing Elena Delle Donne, with 22 points in the losing effort.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

