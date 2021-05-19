








































































 




   







   















Tatum explodes for 50 points as Celtics torch Wizards to clinch 7th seed
Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics shoots the ball during the game against the Washington Wizards during the 2021 NBA Play-In Tournament on May 18, 2021 at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. 
BRIAN BABINEAU / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

                     

                        

                           
                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 19, 2021 - 11:34am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines – The Boston Celtics have booked a playoff berth after ripping the Washington Wizards, 118-100, in the NBA play-in tournament at the TD Garden in Boston on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).



The Celtics used a huge third quarter run — where All-Star Jayson Tatum scored 23 of his game-high 50 points — to pull away from the Wizards after a tightly contested first half.





A 14-0 run blew the game wide open and saw the Celtics lead by 13, 69-56, after a Tatum corner triple with 8:09 ticks left in the third.



The Celtics increased their lead to as big as 16 before settling for a 10-point advantage, 90-80, heading into the fourth quarter.



While the Wizards kept themselves within striking distance in the early part of the fourth quarter, the Celtics were able to keep their breathing room and hold on for the win.



At one point late in the game, the Celtics led by 22, 116-94.



Kemba Walker scattered 29 points to back Tatum in the Celtics’ playoffs-clinching win.



For his part, Bradley Beal led the Wizards with 22.



The Celtics thus set up a best-of-seven series showdown with the Brooklyn Nets in the first round of the playoffs.



The Wizards, for their part, will engage in a rubber match with the Indiana Pacers for the last playoff spot.



Earlier, the Pacers made quick work of the Charlotte Hornets, 144-117.



The winner between the Wizards and the Pacers will challenge the Philadelphia 76ers in the playoffs.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

