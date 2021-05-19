








































































 




   







   















Clarkson, Green to coach Filipino youth in virtual Jr. NBA clinics
Utah Jazz's Jordan Clarkson (L) and 2021 NBA Draft prospect Jalen Green will headline the online clinics of Jr. NBA Philippines
AFP

                     

                        

                           
Clarkson, Green to coach Filipino youth in virtual Jr. NBA clinics

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                           Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 19, 2021 - 9:55am                           

                        


                        

                        
MANILA, Philippines — The first-ever virtual Jr. NBA Philippines clinics will be star-studded, with Filipino-American cagers Jordan Clarkson of the Utah Jazz and draft prospect Jalen Green expected to grace the event.



Going online amid the still-ravaging effects of the pandemic, Clarkson and Green will lead Filipino youth through basketball drills, while also participating in discussions of the importance of fundamental skills training.



Also joining them in mentoring the youth is WNBA Hall of Famer Ticha Penicheiro, who last came to face-to-face Jr. NBA clinics here in the Philippines in 2019.



Clarkson and Green's sessions with Filipino youth ages 13 to 17 will run on May 29, while Penicheiro will headline a session designed for girls on June 12.



"We're excited to bring together players from across the NBA, WNBA and NBA G League to inspire our young athletes participating in the first ever Jr. NBA Philippines Clinics Online," said NBA Philippines Managing Director Scott Levy.



"Shifting the Jr. NBA program to a virtual event will allow us to safely engage young boys and girls through basketball while continuing to promote the importance of an active and healthy lifestyle," he added.



A series of videos will also be published beginning June 21 on official Jr. NBA Philippines social media assets where Clarkson, Penicheiro, and other NBA and Jr. NBA personalities will discuss a range of sports-related topics to further enhance the knowledge of the participants.



Among topics to be discussed are nutrition, psychology, diversity and inclusion, among others.



Meanwhile, a social media contest will be used to identify 10 boys and 10 girls who will participate in a one-day virtual Jr. NBA Asia Pacific Camp.



Veering off from its usual way of choosing "All-Stars" in its face-to-face camps, the 20 Filipino kids will be joining participants from seven countries across the region in the virtual event to be conducted July 31.



Those interested can now register for the Jr. NBA Philippines Clinics Online on www.jrnbaasia.com.


                        


                        
                        
                        

                           





                        

                        
                        

                           

                        


                        

