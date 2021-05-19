Alex Eala cruises in pro doubles debut

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala made easy work of her opponents in her first dabble at doubles in the pro circuit on Tuesday (early Wednesday, Manila time).

Eala joined forces with Russia's Oksana Selekhmeteva in the W25 Platja D'Aro in Spain, and they rolled past their first-round opponents Valeria Koussenkova and Warona Mdlulwa, 6-2, 6-0.

The pair hardly broke a sweat against their opponents and finished off the match in less than an hour.

Meanwhile, Eala's bid in the singles tournament begins today against hometown bet Alba Carrillo Marin.

Eala has a 2-0 advantage over Carrillo Marin in their head-to-head matchups.

Coincidentally, Eala had also faced off with Selekhmeteva in the past. The latter won their match-up at the W15 Manacor event in February, 6-3, 6-2.

Eala's return to the court comes more than a month after her last stint at the W60 Bellinzona in early April where she finished in the Round of 16.