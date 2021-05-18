ESPORT
NBL launches 'boxing-style' 1v1 basketball tourney

John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - May 18, 2021 - 4:53pm

MANILA, Philippines – A new, exciting dawn awaits Philippine basketball with the launch of the National Basketball League-Isolation Basketball Championship, a novelty 1v1 tournament this Saturday at the Bren Z. Guiao Convention Center in San Fernando, Pampanga.

The NBL said everything is set for the innovative event, including the health protocols and the pioneer participants, as 1-on-1 basketball elevates to an organized, professional setup from a mere street basketball exhibition.

With the go-signal on a more complex 3x3 and 5-on-5 basketball still up in the air amid the pandemic, it also serves as starting point for the league given the smaller delegation, manpower and venue needed to pull it off.

 “We always find opportunity in every adversity. It’s an opportunity during this time of pandemic,” said NBL/WNBL executive vice president Rhose Montreal during the PSA Forum online edition Tuesday, also noting the promotion of well-roundedness and versatility in this position-less event.

But without traditional basketball positions, weight classes (featherweight, lightweight, welterweight, light heavyweight, heavyweight) will be in place as the league introduces a boxing adaptation in both men’s (NBL) and women’s (WNBL) division for parity purposes.

Three rounds consisting of five minutes each will be played as per NBL 1v1 commissioner Jerry Codiñera and WNBL 1v1 chief Haydee Ong, with the first player to reach 30 points being declared as the winner.

A win by “technical knockout” like in boxing is also possible when a player manages to lead by as many as 10 points, regardless of the round or if he/she has not yet reached the goal of 30 points.

Eight matches (five in WNBL and three in NBL) make up the inaugural IBC card this Saturday bannered by the co-main events featuring Allana Lim and Snow Penaranda in the WNBL light heavyweight clash with Teytey Teodoro and Arnaud Noah in the NBL heavyweight bout.

“It’s like having a boxing match pero basketball yung laro natin. It’s gonna be entertaining for Filipino fans and audience,” added Montreal.

The winner gets a championship belt and a ticket to the national grand finals in December against qualifiers from other legs set to be announced.

