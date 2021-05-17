ESPORT
'Long overdue' Philippine sports training hub to be built in Bataan

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - May 17, 2021 - 5:50pm

MANILA, Philippines – A new home for national athletes and coaches will soon rise in Mariveles, Bataan.

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman William Ramirez on Monday said the Philippine Sports Training Center (PSTC), which was made possible by the enactment of Republic Act 11214 two years ago, will be built on a 25-hectare land in Mariveles that was recently donated by Bataan Province.

Ramirez along with commissioners Ramon Fernandez, Celia Kiram and Arnold Agustin and national training director Marc Velasco will sign the deed of donation with Bataan Gov. Albert Garcia today in Mariveles.

Also expected to attend is Senator Bong Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Sports.

“Long overdue na ito just like NAS (National Academy of Sports),” said Ramirez, who is turning a leaf today.

When finished, Ramirez said the PSTC would serve as a primary venue for the national pool.

It can also host local and international events as it can house various sports like track and field, aquatics, baseball, softball, basketball, gymnastics, tennis, table tennis, football, shooting, archery bowling, weightlifting and various martial arts or contact sports.

The national athletes are currently “homeless” and searching for potential godfathers from local government units as the country’s sports facilities in Manila and Pasig are currently being utilized as COVID-19 quarantine and testing centers.

And the PSTC should help if the same predicament happens in the future.

