Thirdy Ravena reaches out to Eumir Marcial; offers support for Olympic bid
Thirdy Ravena (R) contacted Eumir Marcial to offer help to the latter's bid to the Tokyo Olympics later this year.
FILE/Japan B. League

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 16, 2021 - 11:35am

MANILA, Philippines — Three-time UAAP champion Thirdy Ravena has reportedly reached out to Olympian boxer Eumir Marcial to offer his support for the latter's journey to the Olympics in Tokyo.

Marcial, who had recently opened up about his grievances on the lack of financial support from the Amateur Boxing Association of the Philippines (ABAP) and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), posted on social media on Sunday that Ravena contacted him to offer help.

"Nakita ko yung post mo sa social media, gusto ko lang sana itanong kung pwede makitulong kahit maliit na halaga lang sa mga pangangailangan niyo," Ravena reportedly told Marcial in a message.

"Gusto ko kayo manalo ng team niyo," Ravena continued.

The former Ateneo Blue Eagles stalwart recently inked an extension with Japan-based team San-En NeoPhoenix, extending his stay overseas after missing out on most of his rookie season due to injury.

Marcial expressed gratitude to Ravena's actions, and hopes that the attitude can be shared not just by their fellow athletes, but also sports lovers and leaders.

"The only person who can understand us most/better is our fellow athletes, and who understands our sacrifices for the country," wrote Marcial.

"I hope that idol @3rd_e Ravena will become an inspiration and will influence other Filipino athletes to help one another in different ways. I also wish that it can influence sports lovers and most especially our sports leaders," he added.

Marcial and officials from ABAP and PSC have been on a rift recently, following claims on social media and on interviews that contradict the other party's statements.

The middleweight fighter is one of the best bets of the Philippines to earn the elusive gold medal in the Olympics.

He joins fellow pugs Irish Magno, Carlo Paalam, Nesthy Petecio, gymnast Carlos Yulo, pole vaulter EJ Obiena, weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz, and rower Cris Nievarez as the Philippines' contingent so far in the quadrennial games.

