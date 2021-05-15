Michael Jordan to make 'cameo' in 'Space Jam' sequel

MANILA, Philippines — "Space Jam: A New Legacy" has gotten more star-studded with a confirmed cameo from the original's star Michael Jordan.

Cast member Don Cheadle revealed Jordan's participation in the movie in his recent interview with Access Hollywood — but there is a catch.

"Michael Jordan is in the movie," Cheadle said.

"But not in the way you'd expect it," he added.

Cheadle's comment may mean that Jordan's cameo may be far from the traditional sense of the word.

The movie, which passes the torch from Jordan to four-time NBA champion LeBron James, features a number of improved tweaks from the 1996 original — like an animated version of the Los Angeles Lakers star.

This can also be a possibility of what happens to Jordan's cameo.

He may also appear in the movie as a member of the Goon Squad, just like the appearances of other basketball stars like Klay Thompson, Anthony Davis, Diana Taurasi, Damian Lillard, and Nneka Ogwumike.

In the meantime, all fans can do is speculate until the film arrives in theaters in July this year.

Regardless of what it'll look like, Jordan in "Space Jam 2" will surely be a treat to its fans.