Pinoy last ‘man’ standing in The Apprentice: ONE edition

Pinoy last âmanâ standing in The Apprentice: ONE edition
Louie Sangalang
John Bryan Ulanday (The Philippine Star) - May 15, 2021 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino bet Louie Sangalang has cracked the Final Five of the inaugural “The Apprentice: ONE Championship Edition” and remained the only man standing against four women counterparts heading into the last four episodes.

Shining anew for Team Valor in Episode 9 late Thursday night, Sangalang secured his place in the last five with teammates Paulina Purnomowati of Indonesia and Monica Millington of the United States following the departure of Team Conquest members Kexin Ye from Germany and Nazee Sajedi of the US.

Other members of Team Conquest in Russia’s Irina Chadsey and Venezuela’s Jessica Ramella survived elimination to join the Team Valor standouts in the crucial stretch of the MMA-adaptation of the renowned reality TV series.

Episode 10 is set next Thursday.

Team Valor dodged elimination among its group following wins in both the physical challenge (The Big Bounce), where MMA legend Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson served as guest player, and the business test (TUMI Esports Bag Challenge).

A cancer survivor, marathoner and former URCC champion, Sangalang eyes a stronger performance in the last four stops for a shot at a $250,000-job offer as ONE chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong’s protégé in Singapore.

Lara Pearl Alvarez, the other Philippine representative, exited early from the 16-man field last month.

