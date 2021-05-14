UP newcomers Cansino, Lina, Diouf help out at Diliman community pantry

MANILA, Philippines — CJ Cansino, Bismarck Lina and Malick Diouf may be newcomers to the UP Fighting Maroons program, but they have already gotten the grasp of their university's line of "Serve the People".

This after the troika of basketball stars joined efforts of a community pantry organized by the UP Transport Group in the Diliman campus.

The Maroon recruits joined forces with charity organization set up by State U alumni called Samasama Tulongtulong in reaching out to members of the UP community in need, including jeepney drivers who were most affected during the pandemic.

Cansino and Lina, formerly of UST, joined the UP men's basketball team program last year in the offseason.

Diouf, meanwhile, transferred from the CEU Scorpions in late 2019.

Diouf expressed his happiness at seeing his school actively helping their community in times of need.

"It's nice to see the UP alumni so active during this critical moment, good to have these people around," Diouf said.

"I'm so happy to be part of this effort and be able to help people during the pandemic," he added.