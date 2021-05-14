Marcial takes jab at boxing federation, reiterates lack of support

MANILA, Philippines — Tokyo-bound Eumir Marcial remains firm in his statement on the lack of financial support by the Amateur Boxing Association of the Philippines (ABAP) in his preparations for the Olympic games.

This following rebuttals from ABAP secretary-general Ed Picson on the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) online forum on Tuesday, and from statements made by Philippine Sports Commission executive director Atty. Guillermo Iroy.

Marcial blasted criticism, citing that the justification from some that he continues to receive allowance from the PSC, and as an enlisted personnel of the Philippine Air Force would be sufficient in his endeavor.

"Mga taong walang alam sa sports tahimik nalang kayo," Marcial prefaced his Facebook post on Wednesday.

"Hindi niyo alam ang katotohanan. Since last year nong nasa United States ako hanggang ngayon dito sa Zamboanga City, tingin niyo sapat ang 43,000 pesos monthly allowance para sa preparation sa Olympics?," the middleweight sensation continued, compunding it with the fact that as a national athlete he is already entitled to the allowance -- nevermind that he has additional expenses for the quadrennial games.

ABAP's Picson had refuted Marcial earlier this week, saying that the federation had already done a lot for the Olympics-bound pug.

"Meron naman kaming binibigay sa kanya," Picson told the PSA, citing numerous instances where ABAP was able to provide the boxer's needs.

Despite these statements from ABAP, Marcial continues to stand firm. The pug even went as far as naming lack of financial support as a contributing factor in what makes a gold medal in the Olympics so elusive for the country.

"Kung ganyan ang suppporta at mentality niyo, wag kayong mag hangad ng gold sa Olympics," wrote Marcial.

"Ngayon ang tanong ko sa sarili ko at tanong ko din sa inyo, mahihina ba kameng [sic] mga Pilipinong atleta kung bakit hanggang ngayon walang nakakakuha ng gold sa Olympics o sadjang [sic] may problema na ang pag supporta galing sa inyo?!," he added.

Earlier this year, Marcial rallied behind fellow national team boxer and Olympian Irish Magno who also took to social media to express her financial struggles when the PSC was unable to provide allowances on time due to the constraints of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.