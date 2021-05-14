ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Marcial takes jab at boxing federation, reiterates lack of support
Eumir Felix Marcial
STAR/File

Marcial takes jab at boxing federation, reiterates lack of support

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 14, 2021 - 8:47am

MANILA, Philippines — Tokyo-bound Eumir Marcial remains firm in his statement on the lack of financial support by the Amateur Boxing Association of the Philippines (ABAP) in his preparations for the Olympic games.

This following rebuttals from ABAP secretary-general Ed Picson on the Philippine Sportswriters Association (PSA) online forum on Tuesday, and from statements made by Philippine Sports Commission executive director Atty. Guillermo Iroy.

Marcial blasted criticism, citing that the justification from some that he continues to receive allowance from the PSC, and as an enlisted personnel of the Philippine Air Force would be sufficient in his endeavor.

"Mga taong walang alam sa sports tahimik nalang kayo," Marcial prefaced his Facebook post on Wednesday.

"Hindi niyo alam ang katotohanan. Since last year nong nasa United States ako hanggang ngayon dito sa Zamboanga City, tingin niyo sapat ang 43,000 pesos monthly allowance para sa preparation sa Olympics?," the middleweight sensation continued, compunding it with the fact that as a national athlete he is already entitled to the allowance -- nevermind that he has additional expenses for the quadrennial games.

ABAP's Picson had refuted Marcial earlier this week, saying that the federation had already done a lot for the Olympics-bound pug.

"Meron naman kaming binibigay sa kanya," Picson told the PSA, citing numerous instances where ABAP was able to provide the boxer's needs.

Despite these statements from ABAP, Marcial continues to stand firm. The pug even went as far as naming lack of financial support as a contributing factor in what makes a gold medal in the Olympics so elusive for the country.

"Kung ganyan ang suppporta at mentality niyo, wag kayong mag hangad ng gold sa Olympics," wrote Marcial.

"Ngayon ang tanong ko sa sarili ko at tanong ko din sa inyo, mahihina ba kameng [sic] mga Pilipinong atleta kung bakit hanggang ngayon walang nakakakuha ng gold sa Olympics o sadjang [sic] may problema na ang pag supporta galing sa inyo?!," he added.

Earlier this year, Marcial rallied behind fellow national team boxer and Olympian Irish Magno who also took to social media to express her financial struggles when the PSC was unable to provide allowances on time due to the constraints of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

BOXING OLYMPICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Lakers edge closer
Lakers edge closer
10 hours ago
The Los Angeles Lakers raised their 2020 NBA championship banner Wednesday, then scraped a 124-122 victory over the hapless...
Sports
fbfb
Marcial takes jab at boxing federation, reiterates lack of support
Marcial takes jab at boxing federation, reiterates lack of support
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Marcial blasted criticism, citing that the justification from some that he continues to receive allowance from the PSC, and...
Sports
fbfb
Don’t forget Gaballo
By Joaquin M. Henson | May 14, 2021 - 12:00am
It’s crowded at the top of the bantamweight division in pro boxing with four world champions actively jockeying for pole position as the ultimate king.
Sports
fbfb
MMA career, surviving cancer prepared Louie Sangalang for 'The Apprentice'
MMA career, surviving cancer prepared Louie Sangalang for 'The Apprentice'
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Sangalang, a North Pole Marathon finisher and a procurement consultant by profession, stands strong in his bid to win it all...
Sports
fbfb
Zamboanga taps Fran Yu for VisMin Super Cup
Zamboanga taps Fran Yu for VisMin Super Cup
By John Bryan Ulanday | 18 hours ago
After acquiring veteran scorer Mac Cardona, Zamboanga City has also scooped up the services of Letran ace Fran Yu to further...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Pinoy pool masters rally from 0-5 down to stun Americans
Pinoy pool masters rally from 0-5 down to stun Americans
By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
Jeff de Luna and Roberto Gomez snatched victory from the jaws of defeat, rallying past Americans Skyler Woodward and Billy...
Sports
fbfb
Saso seeks to regain form in Fukuoka
Saso seeks to regain form in Fukuoka
By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Struggling a bit as of late, Yuka Saso hopes to regain top form as she takes another shot at breaching the Y100-million mark...
Sports
fbfb
Letran Knight joining Valientes with special GAB permit
Letran Knight joining Valientes with special GAB permit
By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
fter signing up veteran gunner Mac Cardona, Zamboanga City has also acquired the services of Letran ace Fran Yu to further...
Sports
fbfb
Chooks-to-Go backs NBL, WNBL
By John Bryan Ulanday | May 14, 2021 - 12:00am
The National Basketball League and WNBL have inked tieups with sports backer Chooks-to-Go for their inaugural pro seasons.
Sports
fbfb
Final swing for Olympic hopefuls
By Joey Villar | May 14, 2021 - 12:00am
Filipino athletes are bound for various destinations in the next few days in the homestretch of the chase for Olympic berths.
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with