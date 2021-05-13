Zamboanga taps Fran Yu for VisMin Super Cup

MANILA, Philippines – After acquiring veteran scorer Mac Cardona, Zamboanga City has also scooped up the services of Letran ace Fran Yu to further boost its title contention in the Mindanao leg of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup starting on May 30.

Yu, a Finals MVP and Most Improved Player for the Knights in NCAA Season 95, is already in Zamboanga as announced by the Los Valientes on social media a day after Cardona’s arrival.

The two prized additions will shore up a loaded Zamboanga club led by former PBA stalwarts Rudy Lingganay, Jaypee Belencion, Jens Knuttel, Gabby Espinas and Larry Rodriguez.

As a collegiate player, however, Yu has to secure a special guest license from the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) first before being eligible to play in the VisMin Super Cup, a regional pro league founded last month.

Yu’s application is already under GAB review after getting a blessing from Letran athletic director and NCAA Season 96 president Fr. Vic Calvo to play for the Los Valientes under the tutelage of Ateneo de Zamboanga mentor Tony Pardo.

Meanwhile, the VisMin Super Cup will announce the host city of the Mindanao leg this weekend to begin bubble entry preparations after a successful and safe staging of the Visayas leg in Cebu bubble.