ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Zamboanga taps Fran Yu for VisMin Super Cup
Fran Yu in action for Letran
STAR/Jun Mendoza

Zamboanga taps Fran Yu for VisMin Super Cup

John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - May 13, 2021 - 3:49pm

MANILA, Philippines – After acquiring veteran scorer Mac Cardona, Zamboanga City has also scooped up the services of Letran ace Fran Yu to further boost its title contention in the Mindanao leg of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup starting on May 30.

Yu, a Finals MVP and Most Improved Player for the Knights in NCAA Season 95, is already in Zamboanga as announced by the Los Valientes on social media a day after Cardona’s arrival.

The two prized additions will shore up a loaded Zamboanga club led by former PBA stalwarts Rudy Lingganay, Jaypee Belencion, Jens Knuttel, Gabby Espinas and Larry Rodriguez.

As a collegiate player, however, Yu has to secure a special guest license from the Games and Amusements Board (GAB) first before being eligible to play in the VisMin Super Cup, a regional pro league founded last month.

Yu’s application is already under GAB review after getting a blessing from Letran athletic director and NCAA Season 96 president Fr. Vic Calvo to play for the Los Valientes under the tutelage of Ateneo de Zamboanga mentor Tony Pardo.

Meanwhile, the VisMin Super Cup will announce the host city of the Mindanao leg this weekend to begin bubble entry preparations after a successful and safe staging of the Visayas leg in Cebu bubble.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Surgery to keep Heat guard Oladipo from NBA playoffs
Surgery to keep Heat guard Oladipo from NBA playoffs
7 hours ago
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo is to undergo season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon and will miss the NBA...
Sports
fbfb
Yuka Saso resumes Japan LPGA bid
Yuka Saso resumes Japan LPGA bid
By Joey Villar | 4 hours ago
Yuka Saso seeks to breach the Y100 million-mark in money earnings as she resumes her Japan LGPA campaign in the No Mado Ladies...
Sports
fbfb
'Lawyer's Gambit' chess tourney benefits Cebu community pantry
'Lawyer's Gambit' chess tourney benefits Cebu community pantry
By Rick Olivares | 6 hours ago
A chess tournament for lawyers was conducted online by the Cebu Chapter of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines in conjunction...
Sports
fbfb
Someone to emulate
By Joaquin M. Henson | May 13, 2021 - 12:00am
Andrew Nicholson is a pro basketball player with a head on his shoulders. He’s 31, a five-year NBA veteran who set himself up for life by investing wisely the millions that came with playing 285 games for the...
Sports
fbfb
Warriors complete sweep of Jazz, Suns; Lakers avert disaster vs Knicks
Warriors complete sweep of Jazz, Suns; Lakers avert disaster vs Knicks
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Capping off back-to-back games against the top two teams in the West, the Warriors took their 37th win in the season and keep...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Filipino athletes gun for more Tokyo Olympic slots
Filipino athletes gun for more Tokyo Olympic slots
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
The Philippines’ search for more Olympic berths goes into a final windup as Filipino Tokyo Games hopefuls from various...
Sports
fbfb
Hawks rally to beat Wizards, clinch NBA playoff berth
Hawks rally to beat Wizards, clinch NBA playoff berth
5 hours ago
Trae Young scored 33 points to propel the Atlanta Hawks to a 120-116 come-from-behind victory over the Washington Wizards...
Sports
fbfb
Road Warrior renders service to Guam 5 anew
Road Warrior renders service to Guam 5 anew
17 hours ago
The NLEX Road Warriors have excused guard Jericho Cruz from team chores while the seven-year pro fulfills his national squad...
Sports
fbfb
Cardona beefs up Los Valientes
Cardona beefs up Los Valientes
By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
The Mindanao leg of the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup is three weeks away but teams have started beefing up their...
Sports
fbfb
Volleyball national pool players named
Volleyball national pool players named
By Joey Villar | 17 hours ago
The Philippine National Volleyball Federation Inc. announced yesterday all but four women players who will comprise the national...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with