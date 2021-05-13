ESPORT
'Lawyer's Gambit' chess tourney benefits Cebu community pantry
Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - May 13, 2021 - 10:56am

MANILA, Philippines – A chess tournament for lawyers was conducted online by the Cebu Chapter of the Integrated Bar of the Philippines in conjunction with the Toledo City Trojans of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines last May 8.

Atty. Jason Bandal, representing IBP Negros Oriental, came away the champion while PCAP Commissioner Atty. Paul Elauria was the first runner-up of "Lawyer’s Gambit: An Online Chess Tournament."

Under the leadership of Elauria and PCAP Chairman Michael Chua, the newly minted professional sports league mounted a vastly successful All-Filipino tournament wherein 24 teams participated with the Laguna Heroes coming away champions. The league also drew the attention of San Miguel Corporation, which came in midway through the tourney to sponsor the league long term.

Rounding out the Top 10 placers of the tournament for lawyers are Atty. William Cordova (IBP Cebu) at third, Atty. Fernando Tanglao Jr. (IBP Eastern Samar) at fourth, Atty. Richard Abangan Jr. (IBP Cebu) at fifth, Atty. Lawrence Earl Roy Gersalia (IBP Sorsogon) at sixth, Atty. Howell Sorongon (IBP Iloilo) at seventh, Atty. Manuel Ozoa (IBP Cebu) at eighth, Atty. Sherily Cua (IBP Calmana) at ninth and Atty. Junnel Tinio (IBP Pampanga) in 10th. 

“The Toledo City Trojans are privileged and grateful that we became part of the Lawyer’s Gambit: IBP Cebu Online Chess Tournament for a cause,” said Toledo’s team owner and player Atty. Jeah Gacang. “As per Atty. Jonathan Villegas, the Chairman of Strees-free Sports committee, ‘we mad etheir dreams come to a reality.’”

“Actually, it is the other way around… we are forever grateful for the opportunity to help a community through our passion for chess especially in an event that benefits a community pantry. Sometimes, it is not about winning a game, but making an impact on other people’s lives. Our IBP president Atty. Cheryl Pamela Condat says that chess is a game of brains but it becomes a game of heart because of the community pantry.”

