Brandon Vera out to beat 'Father Time' in ONE title defense

MANILA, Philippines — Though considered by a lot to be at the tail end of his career, reigning ONE Heavyweight World Champion Brandon Vera is planning to turn back the clock in his latest title defense.

Staking his belt against Indian wrestler Arjan Bhullar in ONE: Dangal, a pre-recorded event in Singapore set for broadcast on Saturday, Vera wants to prove he has more than enough left in the tank.

Recently having joined Sanford MMA under renowned coach Henri Hooft, Vera's view at what he can do at 43-years-old got a shot in the arm.

"The best part of me moving to Sanford is that I got to become just a student again," Vera told ONE Championship.

"I got to go into the gym, and just do what the coach says. I get to go play with the boys. I get to try new things. I get to go be a student of this beautiful game again," he added.

Having been in the profesisonal mixed martial arts scene since the beginning of the millennium, Vera reveals that he has never felt this ready and healthy for a fight.

"I haven’t felt like this since I first started competing," said Vera.

"I’m talking about back in 2005, I haven’t felt like this since. Everybody has been using the words reinvigorated. I’m just really, really happy that I could be a kid again and go play," he added.

This sort of mentality and physical feeling, Vera believes, is what it will take to retain the belt he first got in 2015.

Though Bhullar is no walk in the park as an opponent, Vera is more than confident in what he can bring to the Circle when the bout comes.

"I haven’t been in this good of a shape or this ready for an event in a long time," said Vera.

"Even as a world champion, I haven’t been ready like this. I’m excited to go see what I can do," he added.

Vera's defense against Bhullar headlines ONE: Dangal which features a host of Indian martial arts stars.

Other Indian athletes scheduled for action include atomweight phenom Ritu Phogat, Gurdarshan Mangat, and Roshan Mainam.