ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
CJ Perez 'not an assurance' of Beermen's success in PBA, says Austria
SMB coach Leo Austria (R) fell short of saying that his new ward in CJ Perez will assure his team a championship
FIBA/PBA

CJ Perez 'not an assurance' of Beermen's success in PBA, says Austria

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 12, 2021 - 10:18am

MANILA, Philippines — Coach Leo Austria's arsenal with the San Miguel Beermen has just become a lot stronger with the addition of former No. 1 draft pick CJ Perez.

But having the LPU Pirates product doesn't necessarily mean assured success for the decorated Beermen, at least according to Austria himself.

Though definitely a force to be reckoned with as Perez will connive with Beermen stalwarts like June Mar Fajardo, Terence Romeo and Alex Cabagnot, Austria remains wary of the competition in the PBA.

"There's no doubt that CJ is one of the best players in the PBA right now. Kaya nga siya nakukuha dito sa Gilas eh," said Austria on a recent episode of ONE Sports' The Game.

"But CJ is not an assurance that we will win another championship," he added.

The multi-titled coach, who has led the Beermen to eight titles in the PBA, says a rejuvinated field of opponents is something to look out for.

That although the Beermen are definitely still one of the powerhouses in the league, there is no sure thing when it comes to competing against fellow top-level teams -- especially those who have gained a shot in the arm with new talents in the recent PBA draft.

"It's a lot of hard work," said Austria of chasing another PBA title.

"If you notice, there's a lot of good teams right now in the PBA because of the influx of a lot of good players coming in from the draft," he added.

The Beermen struggled in the PBA bubble last year with injuries marring their six-peat bid for the PBA Philippine Cup.

Though now with Fajardo and Romeo poised to make a healthy return, and with the addition of Perez, the Beermen are a threat now more than ever.

While Austria says its not a sure thing that they will win another chip with Perez in the fold, it'll happen more likely than not.

BASKETBALL PBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
No Africans against Gilas
By Joaquin Henson | May 12, 2021 - 12:00am
There will be no African recruits on the Indonesian team that Gilas is set to face in the FIBA Asia Cup third qualifying window at Clark on June 19 as Serbian coach Rajko Toroman said yesterday Senegal teenagers...
Sports
fbfb
Westbrook writes history
Westbrook writes history
11 hours ago
Russell Westbrook wrote his way into NBA history on Monday, bagging the 182nd triple-double of his career to break Oscar Robertson’s...
Sports
fbfb
The $80,000 question
By Joaquin M. Henson | May 12, 2021 - 12:00am
A week ago, the former POC-recognized NSA for volleyball LVPI (Larong Volleyball Sa Pilipinas, Inc.) threatened FIVB (Federacion Internationale de Volleyball) with court action if it is not refunded $80,000 which...
Sports
fbfb
In partnering with rising esports firm, Paulo Avelino eyes to leave gaming legacy
In partnering with rising esports firm, Paulo Avelino eyes to leave gaming legacy
By Dino Maragay | 18 hours ago
The 32-year-old TV and movie star is fueling his passion for gaming by becoming personally involved in one of the country’s...
Sports
fbfb
MPBL opener faces delay
By John Bryan Ulanday | May 12, 2021 - 12:00am
The Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League may not be able to push through with its targeted opening date on June 12 for the Chooks-to-Go MPBL Mumbaki Cup.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Brandon Vera out to beat 'Father Time' in ONE title defense
Brandon Vera out to beat 'Father Time' in ONE title defense
By Luisa Morales | 30 minutes ago
Staking his belt against Indian wrestler Arjan Bhullar in ONE: Dangal, a pre-recorded event in Singapore set for broadcast...
Sports
fbfb
Nievarez eyes personal best
Nievarez eyes personal best
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Rowing sensation Cris Nievarez knows that he has to bulk and strengthen up for him to have a memorable performance in the...
Sports
fbfb
Marcial ready to join Nationals
Marcial ready to join Nationals
By Joey Villar | 11 hours ago
Olympian Ronald Chavez yesterday gave this piece of advice to Tokyo Olympics-bound Eumir Marcial: train as an amateur.
Sports
fbfb
Black: Discipline key to PBA return
Black: Discipline key to PBA return
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
PBA teams are fully committed to do their part to make the 5-on-5 practices a success and eventually use it as a jump-off...
Sports
fbfb
Go: Vaccinate national athletes
May 12, 2021 - 12:00am
Sen. Bong Go, who chairs the Senate Committee on Sports, has renewed his appeal to the national government to ensure that members of Team Philippines are inoculated for them to properly train and participate in the...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with