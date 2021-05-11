VisMin Super Cup Mindanao leg allowed to resume

MANILA, Philippines – The Games and Amusements Board (GAB) has given a go-signal for the staging of the previously suspended Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Mindanao leg starting on May 30.

The host city, which was initially Dipolog in Zamboanga Del Norte, will be announced by the league this week.

"The holding of Mindanao leg, which will strictly adhere to the ‘No License, No Play’ policy, is conditioned on the submission of the regulatory requirements, such as health screening, drug testing, and related documents, as well as on continuing adherence to protocols and strict supervision of the games," said GAB chairman Baham Mitra.

The Mindanao leg was put on hold last month due to the GAB review of the recently concluded Visayas leg following a controversial game involving Siquijor and Lapu-Lapu that raised game-fixing allegations.

Siquijor has been expelled from the league while multiple Lapu-Lapu personalities have been suspended as a result of VisMin’s swift actions.

The Visayas leg held in Cebu braved on since then, completing the remaining games scratch-free with KCS Mandaue winning the inaugural title after 2-1 finals series win over MJAS Zenith-Talisay.

Nine teams in Cagayan De Oro, Basilan, Roxas, Sindangan, Zamboanga Pagadian, Valencia, Tawi-Tawi and Ozamis will slug it out in the Mindanao tourney for the right to face Mandaue in the VisMin Super Cup grand finals in August.