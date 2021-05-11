ESPORT
Thirdy Ravena seen as NeoPhoenix franchise player
Thirdy Ravena

Thirdy Ravena seen as NeoPhoenix franchise player

John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - May 11, 2021 - 4:26pm

MANILA, Philippines – San-en aims to build its franchise around Thirdy Ravena in a bid to contend for the Japan B. League championship soon after signing the Filipino import to a multiple-year contract extension.

The NeoPhoenix management said they have “high expectations” for Ravena in ushering a new basketball culture following a promising debut season that was only foiled by a series of unexpected setbacks.

“He has adapted well to life in Japan and as a professional player. We have high expectations for his further development. With Ravena at the center of the team, we will build a new culture and strive to become champions,” said San-en president Kenjiro Hongo.

Due to COVID-19, a hand injury and knee issues, Ravena missed the bulk of his rookie year and played only 18 games for San-en in the just-concluded 2020-2021 B. League season.

Despite limited time though and subpar result as the NeoPhoenix settled for 19th place with 12-47 record, he put up solid numbers of 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. 

And for San-en, that’s only the tip of the iceberg as a healthy and well-adjusted Ravena is bound to take the league by storm next season for his second home in Toyohashi City and his countrymen back in the Philippines.

“Together with Thirdy, San-En will aim to become a champion and inspire not only the people of their home country, but also the Filipino people living in the San-En region,” added general manager Hideki Higashi.

