In partnering with rising esports firm, Paulo Avelino eyes to leave gaming legacy
Actor Paulo Avelino with LuponWXC CEO and founder Nico “kuyanic” Nazario
LuponWXC

In partnering with rising esports firm, Paulo Avelino eyes to leave gaming legacy

Dino Maragay (Philstar.com) - May 11, 2021 - 4:16pm

MANILA, Philippines – Actor Paulo Avelino will always be a gamer at heart.

The 32-year-old TV and movie star, best known for his portrayal of General Gregorio del Pilar in the critically acclaimed 2018 film “Goyo: The Boy General,” is fueling his passion for gaming by becoming personally involved in one of the country’s rising esports companies.

Avelino recently partnered with Cavite-based LuponWXC, which specializes in broadcasting esports tourneys and developing and promoting game streamers. 

From initially helping online game streamers procure equipment, the actor has found a bigger role — this time to help a thriving, billion-dollar industry grow even more — as a key partner of LuponWXC.

In a Zoom conference with sports and entertainment media Tuesday, Avelino and LuponWXC CEO and founder Nico “kuyanic” Nazario talked in detail about their vision for the rising company and the esports and gaming industry in general.

For Avelino, who confessed to “falling in love with games” during childhood, it gives him another sense of accomplishment helping his fellow gamers pursue their dreams.

“I like seeing people becoming successful in the profession they choose,” said Avelino, who recalled spending hours playing Counterstrike growing up in Baguio City.

“I’m happy to say I was part of the process (in helping Philippine gaming and esports),” he added.

Avelino, who prefers gaming in PC, shared that he is currently into first-person shooters like Valorant and Call of Duty. He, however, admitted that his busy schedule has forced him to slash his gaming hours.

“I have recently tried Resident Evil Village. It’s too late for me to study DOTA. I’m more of a casual gamer these days,” continued Paulo, adding that he was once a competitive gamer engaged in “pustahan” matches — winning as much as Php50,000 in a Counterstrike friendly.

Nazario, for his part, shared that LuponWXC is close to completing its main gaming facility in General Trias, Cavite, which will soon house teams of game streamers and esports athletes.

“Our main product is the broadcast of esports tournaments. Next is the development of gaming streamers. We’re also very much willing to lend our gamers to our Philippine teams,” said the man popularly known in the local game-streaming scene as “KuyaNic.”

As with many other gamers, Avelino sees the continued rise of esports especially this pandemic with everyone choosing to stay home.

“Gusto naming patibayin pa itong industriya,” he said.

