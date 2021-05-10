Thirdy Ravena stays in Japan, re-signs with San-en NeoPhoenix

MANILA, Philippines – Thirdy Ravena is staying in the “Land of the Rising Sun” after signing a contract extension with the San-en NeoPhoenix in the Japan B. League.

The Filipino import and San-en announced on Monday the deal for the 2021-2022 Season after a roller-coaster journey in their first season together.

“We got unfinished business, NeoPhoenix” said Ravena as he looks forward to a sweet redemption next season.

Ravena signed with San-en last year as the team’s first Pinoy reinforcement under the “Asian Player Quota” program but missed out on showing true form due to several injuries and unexpected hitches.

He missed San-en’s first 12 games due to visa delay before being hit by a COVID-19 last November, a hand injury that kept him out for three months earlier this year and a sore left knee last month.

The former Ateneo stalwart only played 18 games in his Japan debut with averages of 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists as the NeoPhoenix settled for 19th place with 12-47 record.