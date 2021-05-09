ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Filipino BMX rider shoots for Olympic berth
Patrick Coo
Instagram

Filipino BMX rider shoots for Olympic berth

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - May 9, 2021 - 1:48pm

MANILA, Philippines — Asian BMX Juniors champion Patrick Coo guns for a Tokyo Olympics slot as he competes in the International Cycling Union (UCI) World Cup set on May 30 in Bogota, Colombia.

Coo, 19, will carry the weight of the whole of the country’s Olympic hopes on his shoulders as he would be the lone Filipino entry after Olympian Daniel Caluag, who works in the frontlines as a nurse in the United States, begged off due to lack of preparation.

“I am very much motivated and excited to go after that slot [to the Tokyo Olympics],” said Coo, whose father Benjamin hails from Iloilo and his mother Romalyn from Cagayan de Oro.

Coo has been dreaming of emulating Caluag, a Fil-Am BMX star who competed in the 2012 London Games, since childhood.

“When Danny (Caluag) won, I was motivated to race for the Philippines,” said Coo, who first saw Caluag snare a gold medal in the 2014 Incheon Asiad mint as a 12-year-old.

PhilCycling president Abraham Tolentino has high hopes Coo can qualify.

“We are hoping for Patrick to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics not only because of his potentials to become a champion, but because of his passion and movitation — he trains endlessly,” said the Tagaytay Congressman and Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president.

At a very young age of eight, Coo has claimed his first state championship in California and went on to top four national age group, 12 state and three western division titles in the US.

He’s now eyeing to see action in the biggest stage in the world — the Olympics.

If he makes it to Tokyo along with gymnast Caloy Yulo, pole-vaulter EJ Obiena, boxers Eumir Marcial, Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam, he would be the youngest Filipino qualifier.

BIKING BMX OLYMPICS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Home Base: Alex Eala on her recent success in tennis career
play
Home Base: Alex Eala on her recent success in tennis career
19 hours ago
Catch the 15-year-old as she shares about her experience in the WTA tour, and what it means for her to represent the country...
Sports
fbfb
Alvarez beats Saunders to unify super middleweight titles
Alvarez beats Saunders to unify super middleweight titles
3 hours ago
Alvarez won by technical knockout after Britain's Saunders stayed on his stool and his corner threw in the towel in front...
Sports
fbfb
Carlsen outwits Nakamura
By Edgar De Castro | May 9, 2021 - 12:00am
As the whole chess world know by now, world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen has won convincingly in the 2021 Online New In Chess Classic, outplaying Hikaru Nakamura, 5-3, in the finals.
Sports
fbfb
Jazz in harmony; Lakers in trouble
Jazz in harmony; Lakers in trouble
15 hours ago
Bojan Bogdanovic torched Denver for a career-high 48 points as the Utah Jazz remained in top spot in the Western Conference...
Sports
fbfb
Jazz hold off Nuggets, tighten hold on top spot; Lakers relegated to play-in
Jazz hold off Nuggets, tighten hold on top spot; Lakers relegated to play-in
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Clarkson, who started off hot with three triples in the opening quarter, made a clutch 3-pointer to bring the Jazz's lead...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Filipino BMX rider shoots for Olympic berth
Filipino BMX rider shoots for Olympic berth
By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Coo, 19, will carry the weight of the whole of the country’s Olympic hopes on his shoulders as he would be the lone...
Sports
fbfb
Penalties still in place
Penalties still in place
By Olmin Leyba | 15 hours ago
The PBA has warned of harsh penalties for every breach of health protocols as the 12 teams prepare for their long-delayed...
Sports
fbfb
Magno, Petecio, Paalam skip Dubai meet
Magno, Petecio, Paalam skip Dubai meet
15 hours ago
Of the four boxers who will represent the Philippines in the Tokyo Olympics, only Eumir Marcial will see action in the Asian...
Sports
fbfb
Mandaue stuns Talisay in Game 1
By John Bryan Ulanday | May 9, 2021 - 12:00am
Do-it-all wingman Jaymar Gimpayan of the MJAS Zenith-Talisay Aquastars was crowned MVP in the inaugural Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup Visayas leg.
Sports
fbfb
Step by step
By Joaquin M. Henson | May 9, 2021 - 12:00am
Last Wednesday, Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay presided in the 59th IATF technical working group meeting via teleconference and PBA commissioner Willie Marcial submitted the league’s...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with