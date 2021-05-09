ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^

Alex Eala using long break for 'hardest' training this year

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 9, 2021 - 10:45am

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala may have a few weeks off on her calendar, but there seems to be no rest for the weary as she remains occupied with training at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain.

In her longest break between tournaments this year, Eala has been using her time to further fine tune her skills.

"It's my longest break from tournaments but I think it's the hardest block of training... These past few weeks have been sort of a short pre-season," Eala said during the recent episode of Philstar: Home Base.

"I've been training really hard, a lot of hours," she added.

The 15-year-old last saw action in Switzerland last month when she took a Round of 16 finish in her first-ever $60,000 tournament.

She was supposed to compete in two tournaments in Turkey but was forced to pull out due to rising COVID-19 cases in the host country.

Now, with a $25,000 tournament in Spain looming later this month, Eala is just making the most of her time in preparing for the rest of the year as she continues her rapid climb in the WTA tour.

"I think this is the longest training block that I'm going to have for quite some time," said Eala.

"So I'm really just trying to work on the things that I wouldn't necessarily have time for in the future," she added.

Eala is currently ranked World No. 660 in the WTA rankings after beginning the year ranked in the 1,000s.

ALEX EALA TENNIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Jazz in harmony; Lakers in trouble
Jazz in harmony; Lakers in trouble
12 hours ago
Bojan Bogdanovic torched Denver for a career-high 48 points as the Utah Jazz remained in top spot in the Western Conference...
Sports
fbfb
Carlsen outwits Nakamura
By Edgar De Castro | May 9, 2021 - 12:00am
As the whole chess world know by now, world No. 1 Magnus Carlsen has won convincingly in the 2021 Online New In Chess Classic, outplaying Hikaru Nakamura, 5-3, in the finals.
Sports
fbfb
Jazz hold off Nuggets, tighten hold on top spot; Lakers relegated to play-in
Jazz hold off Nuggets, tighten hold on top spot; Lakers relegated to play-in
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
Clarkson, who started off hot with three triples in the opening quarter, made a clutch 3-pointer to bring the Jazz's lead...
Sports
fbfb
Penalties still in place
Penalties still in place
By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
The PBA has warned of harsh penalties for every breach of health protocols as the 12 teams prepare for their long-delayed...
Sports
fbfb
Step by step
By Joaquin M. Henson | May 9, 2021 - 12:00am
Last Wednesday, Department of Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Brigido Dulay presided in the 59th IATF technical working group meeting via teleconference and PBA commissioner Willie Marcial submitted the league’s...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Clarkson, Jazz reach 50-win mark; Warriors win on Filipino Heritage night
Clarkson, Jazz reach 50-win mark; Warriors win on Filipino Heritage night
By Luisa Morales | 8 minutes ago
Improving their home record to 31-4, the Jazz remain atop the NBA standings as the playoffs draw closer.
Sports
fbfb
Alvarez beats Saunders to unify super middleweight titles
Alvarez beats Saunders to unify super middleweight titles
11 minutes ago
Alvarez won by technical knockout after Britain's Saunders stayed on his stool and his corner threw in the towel in front...
Sports
fbfb
Austria: 'Healthy' SMB to give good fight in upcoming PBA season
Austria: 'Healthy' SMB to give good fight in upcoming PBA season
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Now, as the start of practices and scrimmages loom after the IATF gave the green light to the PBA earlier this week, Austria...
Sports
fbfb
Chua looking at 2 conferences
Chua looking at 2 conferences
By Olmin Leyba | 12 hours ago
San Miguel Corp. sports director and Barangay Ginebra governor Alfrancis Chua believes the PBA is on the right track for a...
Sports
fbfb
Magno, Petecio, Paalam skip Dubai meet
Magno, Petecio, Paalam skip Dubai meet
12 hours ago
Of the four boxers who will represent the Philippines in the Tokyo Olympics, only Eumir Marcial will see action in the Asian...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with