Alex Eala using long break for 'hardest' training this year

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala may have a few weeks off on her calendar, but there seems to be no rest for the weary as she remains occupied with training at the Rafa Nadal Academy in Spain.

In her longest break between tournaments this year, Eala has been using her time to further fine tune her skills.

"It's my longest break from tournaments but I think it's the hardest block of training... These past few weeks have been sort of a short pre-season," Eala said during the recent episode of Philstar: Home Base.

"I've been training really hard, a lot of hours," she added.

The 15-year-old last saw action in Switzerland last month when she took a Round of 16 finish in her first-ever $60,000 tournament.

She was supposed to compete in two tournaments in Turkey but was forced to pull out due to rising COVID-19 cases in the host country.

Now, with a $25,000 tournament in Spain looming later this month, Eala is just making the most of her time in preparing for the rest of the year as she continues her rapid climb in the WTA tour.

"I think this is the longest training block that I'm going to have for quite some time," said Eala.

"So I'm really just trying to work on the things that I wouldn't necessarily have time for in the future," she added.

Eala is currently ranked World No. 660 in the WTA rankings after beginning the year ranked in the 1,000s.