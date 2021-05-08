ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Home Base: Alex Eala on her recent success in tennis career

(Philstar.com) - May 8, 2021 - 8:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine tennis sensation Alex Eala graces Philstar: Home Base this Saturday as she talks about her recent success in a young tennis career.

Catch the 15-year-old as she shares about her experience in the WTA tour, and what it means for her to represent the country in the world of tennis.

You can also listen to the episode on Spotify here.

