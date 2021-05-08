ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Eumir Marcial lone Olympic pug in Asian boxing tiff
Eumir Felix Marcial

Eumir Marcial lone Olympic pug in Asian boxing tiff

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - May 8, 2021 - 2:57pm

MANILA, Philippines — Eumir Marcial will be the only one out of the four Olympic-bound boxers who will see action in the Asian Boxing Championships 2021 set May 21 to June 1 in Dubai from New Delhi, India.

“Yes sir, actually nasa line up na po ako ngayon papunta Dubai sa May 21, so inaayos napo namin,” said Marcial, who was back home in Zamboanga, in an interview with Noli Eala’s Power and Play Saturday.

“Ako lang po Olympian (Olympic-bound) sasama dun,” he added.

The Southeast Asian Games gold medalist and World Championship silver medal winner said the reason he’s the only Tokyo qualified pug in the roster is the fact that he was already inoculated during his stay in Los Angeles.

The other boxers who have already secured slots to the quadrennial event are Irish Magno, Nesthy Petecio and Carlo Paalam.

“Nag-iingat din po ABAP (Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines), sakin vaccinated po ako syempre, pero mag-iingat pa rin ako,” he said.

Petecio confirmed she would not be joining the Dubai trip like Magno and Paalam.
“Hindi po,” the 2019 world women’s champion told The STAR.

ABAP secretary-general Ed Picson said Marcus Manalo would manage the Nationals in his behalf.

“Yes, we intend to send a team there,” said Picson.

Marcial said Dubai will be good for him since the tournament is considered as dress rehearsal for Asian boxers competing in Tokyo.

“Makapag tune-up fight again sa amateur, after nun, whole month training ulit papunta Olympics,” said Marcial.

BOXING OLYMPICS
Philstar
