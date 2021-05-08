ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Tuffin, ex-DLSU big man Samuel lead Wellington in rout of Southland in NZ-NBL
Ken Tuffin with the FEU Tamaraws
STAR/File

Tuffin, ex-DLSU big man Samuel lead Wellington in rout of Southland in NZ-NBL

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 8, 2021 - 9:59am

MANILA, Philippines — Ken Tuffin's Wellington Saints cruised to a 3-0 record in the NZ-NBL tournament after routing the Southland Sharks, 105-73 on Friday (Manila time) at the TSB Bank Arena.

After heading into the fourth salvo by just nine points, 71-62, Wellington outscored the Sharks 34-11 in the final frame to blow the game wide open.

The Saints waxed hot from the floor where they shot an efficient 59% from the field and knocking down 16 three pointers.

Tuffin sank three of those triples off of the bench, finishing with nine points as he leads the supporting cast for the Saints.

Meanwhile, former La Salle foreign student-athlete Taane Samuel had a season-high performance with 26 points on five triples to go along with four rebounds and two assists.

It was a welcome change of pace for Samuel who was just averaging six points and four rebounds in Wellington's first two assignments.

Dion Prewster and Kerwin Roach also chipped in to the win with 22 and 16 points, respecitvely, for Wellington.

Tuffin and the Saints will stake their undefeated record when they face the Nelson Giants on May 15.

BASKETBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Fil-Am standout joins NBA Draft
Fil-Am standout joins NBA Draft
By John Bryan Ulanday | 10 hours ago
Filipino-American standout Remy Martin has thrown his hat to the 2021 NBA Draft after an illustrious stint with the Arizona...
Sports
fbfb
Manny Pacquiao named world's 3rd richest boxer
Manny Pacquiao named world's 3rd richest boxer
By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Pacquiao (62-7-1, 39 KOs) hasn't fought since July 2019 when he defeated Keith Thurman to take the WBA super welterweight...
Sports
fbfb
Infrastructure plans
By Bill Velasco | May 8, 2021 - 12:00am
The partnership between the Philippine Sports Commission and the Commission on Higher Education has identified urgent problems and non-existing programs that need to be addressed.
Sports
fbfb
Fil-Am Remy Martin declares for 2021 NBA draft
Fil-Am Remy Martin declares for 2021 NBA draft
By Luisa Morales | 18 hours ago
Martin, who recently received the Bill Kajikawa Award from his alma mater, made the announcement on the Sun Devils' Instagram...
Sports
fbfb
Hungarian Fide Master reinforces Mindoro Tamaraws
Hungarian Fide Master reinforces Mindoro Tamaraws
By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
The Tamaraws signed the talented and stunning Hungarian Woman Fide Master Fruzsina Szente-Varga to beef up their squad for...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
PBA OKs Batangas venues for resumption of practice
PBA OKs Batangas venues for resumption of practice
By Luisa Morales | 22 minutes ago
The scrimmages, which can begin on May 18 at the earliest, will be temporarily set in the province as Metro Manila continues...
Sports
fbfb
International hoopfest back on home soil
International hoopfest back on home soil
By Christina Mendez | 10 hours ago
International basketball returns to Philippine soil next month with the FIBA Asia Cup Qualifiers staging in Clark, Pampanga...
Sports
fbfb
PBA return around the bend
PBA return around the bend
By Olmin Leyba | 10 hours ago
With teams cleared to start scrimmages in lower risk areas, the PBA is now looking at its Season 46 plans with renewed c...
Sports
fbfb
Philippines rowers miss Tokyo
Philippines rowers miss Tokyo
By Joey Villar | 10 hours ago
Filipino rowers will have to wait a few more years before getting another chance to end a two-decade absence in the Olym...
Sports
fbfb
Visas pending for karate team
Visas pending for karate team
By Joaquin Henson | 10 hours ago
Karate Pilipinas Sports Federation president Ricky Lim said yesterday four of the seven karatekas representing the Philippines...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with