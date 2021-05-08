Tuffin, ex-DLSU big man Samuel lead Wellington in rout of Southland in NZ-NBL

MANILA, Philippines — Ken Tuffin's Wellington Saints cruised to a 3-0 record in the NZ-NBL tournament after routing the Southland Sharks, 105-73 on Friday (Manila time) at the TSB Bank Arena.

After heading into the fourth salvo by just nine points, 71-62, Wellington outscored the Sharks 34-11 in the final frame to blow the game wide open.

The Saints waxed hot from the floor where they shot an efficient 59% from the field and knocking down 16 three pointers.

Tuffin sank three of those triples off of the bench, finishing with nine points as he leads the supporting cast for the Saints.

Meanwhile, former La Salle foreign student-athlete Taane Samuel had a season-high performance with 26 points on five triples to go along with four rebounds and two assists.

It was a welcome change of pace for Samuel who was just averaging six points and four rebounds in Wellington's first two assignments.

Dion Prewster and Kerwin Roach also chipped in to the win with 22 and 16 points, respecitvely, for Wellington.

Tuffin and the Saints will stake their undefeated record when they face the Nelson Giants on May 15.