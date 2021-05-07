ESPORT
WNBL SPECIAL
Fil-Am Remy Martin declares for 2021 NBA draft
Fil-Am Remy Martin declares for 2021 NBA draft

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 7, 2021 - 4:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Remy Martin has declared for the 2021 NBA draft after four years of play with the Arizona State Sun Devils.

Martin, who recently received the Bill Kajikawa Award from his alma mater, made the announcement on the Sun Devils' Instagram with a backdrop of Brooklyn Nets star James Harden — an alumna of ASU.

"I just want to let you guys know that I'm extremely thankful for the four years that you guys have been supporting me," Martin prefaced.

"I want you guys to know that I'll be pursuing my NBA dreams," he continued.

The 22-year-old first declared for the NBA draft last year but decided to pull out and play his final year with Arizona State.

Martin helped his squad to three straight 20-win seasons from 2017 to 2020.

He also helped them to back-to-back NCAA tournaments in 2018 and 2019.

In his senior year with the Sun Devils, he posted norms of 19.1 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.8 rebounds.

Martin joins fellow Fil-Am Ron Harper Jr. and Jalen Green in this year's draft.

Philstar
