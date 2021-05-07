ESPORT
Warriors boost playoff push with rout of Thunder; Clippers sweep Lakers
Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors shoots the ball during the game against the Oklahoma City Thunder on May 6, 2021 at Chase Center in San Francisco, California.
NOAH GRAHAM / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 7, 2021 - 1:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Golden State Warriors took a win against the Oklahoma City Thunder, 118-97, on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) at the Chase Center in San Francisco to bolster their playoff bid.

The first of their six-game home stand to finish the season, the Warriors tightened their hold on a spot in the play-in tournament after improving to 34-33.

Stephen Curry continues his fine play for the Warriors with a 34-point performance to help his squad bounce back after previously losing to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Ty Jerome, meanwhile, paced the struggling Thunder, who have lost 19 out of their last 20 games with 23 markers.

The win proved to be crucial for the Warriors as the current ninth seed Grizzlies suffered a setback against the Detroit Pistons, 111-97.

In the other games, the Los Angeles Clippers completed a season sweep of defending champions Los Angeles Lakers, 118-94.

Without LeBron James, the Clippers cruised past their rivals behind a 24-point outing from Paul George.

Kyle Kuzma, for his part, led the Lakers with 25 points in the losing effort.

Meanwhile, the Indiana Pacers won over the Atlanta Hawks, 133-126.

The Washington Wizards also booked a win after outlasting the Toronto Raptors in overtime, 131-129.

