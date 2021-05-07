ESPORT
Vaccine not mandatory for PBA players, staff
Willie Marcial
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 7, 2021 - 12:27pm

MANILA, Philippines – The PBA is not going to mandate its players and staff to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but non-vaccinated members will be subject to more stringent restrictions.

According PBA commissioner Willie Marcial, the league respects the players and its staff's decision on whether or not they want to get vaccinated.

"As of now, hindi requirement," Marcial told The Game on the position of the league on vaccines.

"Pero kasi may mga narinig ako sa mga mambabatas natin na irerequire nila," he added.

The PBA is currently looking at tapping local government units to host bubble training for its teams as the league's 46th season remains postponed due to the pandemic.

And while Marcial said that the PBA understands the players and staff's vaccine decision, additional safety measures and protocols will need to be in place for them.

"Alam naman namin ang karapatan niyo kung ayaw niyo magpa-vaccine pero may mga hindi kayo magagawa kapag [hindi] kayo naka-vaccine, may restriction," Marcial said.

The basketball executive enumerated a number of situations where unvaccinated members of the league will face more stringent rules, compared to those who have already received the jab.

The freedom of movement, therefore, may become an incentive for members of the league to get the jab — even if it is not technically mandated by the PBA as of now.

"Hindi kayo basta basta makakalabas, hindi kayo basta basta makakatanggap ng bisita sa bahay niyo [kung hindi kayo vaccinated]," said Marcial.

"Hindi katulad ng mga naka-vaccine na medyo malaya na nang konti," he added.

