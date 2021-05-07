ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Bryan Bagunas to boost national volleyball team with overseas experience
Bryan Bagunas during the 30th Southeast Asian Games in Manila
Released

Bryan Bagunas to boost national volleyball team with overseas experience

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 7, 2021 - 10:36am

MANILA, Philippines – Bryan Bagunas will be bringing over his experience in Japan once he joins the Philippine national team in preparation for the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games later this year.

Playing in one of the top countries in volleyball, Bagunas picked up a number of learnings that he hopes to share with the rest of his teammates.

"Yung Japan league kasi, more on high class na talaga... Nandoon na yung mga players na naglalaro sa Olympics," Bagunas told The Game.

"Sobrang advanced na talaga ng volleyball doon. Ang daming matututunan na pwedeng i-apply dito sa Pilipinas," he added.

Bagunas suited up for Oita Myoshi in the V. League. And while his team was less than a powerhouse in the tournament, he did not come home empty-handed.

He also goes as far as encouraging his national team teammates to follow the same path and play overseas too.

"Sobrang [ine-encourage] ko, lalo na nga sa teammates ko sa national team na kapag may opportunities, sinasabi ko i-grab nila," said Bagunas.

"Kasi sobrang laking bagay noon para dalhin dito sa Pilipinas para umangat talaga ‘yung men’s volleyball team," he added.

The men's national team has made a leap in recent years with a stunning silver medal finish in the 30th Southeast Asian Games here in Manila.

Bagunas hopes to build on this when the biennial meet comes around anew later this year.

"Malaki ang pangarap ko para sa men's volleyball sa Pilipinas," said Bagunas.

"Nasimulan na namin, kailangan talagang magtuloy-tuloy," he added.

Per national team head coach Dante Alinsunirin, Bagunas is reportedly "always part of the team no matter what" — this despite the former National University standout missing the tryouts last April 29.

Bagunas had suffered an MCL injury on his right knee late March when he was still in the V. League.

The two-time UAAP Finals MVP felt more than grateful for the trust from his coach.

"Talagang goosebumps sa akin kasi nandoon talaga yung tiwala ng coaching staff sa akin," said Bagunas.

"Talagang pinagkakatiwalaan nila ako kahit injured ako," he added.

Bagunas has said that he expects to be back healthy and at a 100% in a month.

VOLLEYBALL
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Mayweather singles out Pacquiao as 'best fighter I ever fought'
Mayweather singles out Pacquiao as 'best fighter I ever fought'
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Mayweather and Pacquiao locked horns in a blockbuster bout in 2015 billed as the "Fight of the Century".
Sports
fbfb
Taiwan hoops on the rise
By Joaquin M. Henson | May 7, 2021 - 12:00am
There are two ongoing basketball leagues in Taiwan and next season, a third might emerge. Doug Creighton, a 6-5 Taiwanese-American, said yesterday it’s a positive sign of growth with more players getting the...
Sports
fbfb
Manny Pacquiao named world's 3rd richest boxer
Manny Pacquiao named world's 3rd richest boxer
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Pacquiao (62-7-1, 39 KOs) hasn't fought since July 2019 when he defeated Keith Thurman to take the WBA super welterweight...
Sports
fbfb
NBA's Hachimura gets racist messages 'almost every day'
NBA's Hachimura gets racist messages 'almost every day'
21 hours ago
Japanese NBA rising star Rui Hachimura said he receives racist messages "almost every day," as uproar grows over the abuse...
Sports
fbfb
Brawl ensues as Mayweather faces off with YouTube star Logan Paul
Brawl ensues as Mayweather faces off with YouTube star Logan Paul
1 hour ago
Floyd Mayweather was involved in a chaotic brawl on Thursday (Friday, Manila time) during the build-up to next month's fight...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Get a chance to win a Predator Helios 300 from home &ndash; Here&rsquo;s how!
Sponsored
Get a chance to win a Predator Helios 300 from home – Here’s how!
29 days ago
Get your own Predator Helios 300 for FREE when you join these promos.
Sports
fbfb
Gaming yearender: Esports, virtual lifestyle hog the spotlight in pandemic-riddled 2020
Gaming yearender: Esports, virtual lifestyle hog the spotlight in pandemic-riddled 2020
By Michelle Lojo | 126 days ago
With the world stuck at home in reality but with limitless possibilities in the virtual world, here’s how virtual...
Sports
fbfb
E-Gilas promises to learn from tough FIBA Esports Open setback
E-Gilas promises to learn from tough FIBA Esports Open setback
By John Bryan Ulanday | 171 days ago
E-Gilas Pilipinas vowed to come back stronger next tournament after falling short against champion Australia in the Southeast...
Sports
fbfb
Behind the screen: Sexual harassment hounds Philippine esports scene
Behind the screen: Sexual harassment hounds Philippine esports scene
By Michelle Lojo | 219 days ago
The Philippine esports community has been voicing out their support for women gamers, promoting a safe gaming environment...
Sports
fbfb
The rise of gaming & esports in the Philippines
The rise of gaming & esports in the Philippines
Over a year ago
If everyone in the world is of the same height, how do you think the Philippines would fare in basketball?
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with