ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Clarkson drops 30 as Utah regains top spot in West standings
Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz shoots the ball against the San Antonio Spurs on May 5, 2021 at vivint.SmartHome Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
MELISSA MAJCHRZAK / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Clarkson drops 30 as Utah regains top spot in West standings

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 6, 2021 - 11:11am

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 11:42 a.m.) — Jordan Clarkson has led the Utah Jazz back to the top of the standings in the Western Conference.

This after scoring a game-high 30 points on 12-of-16 shooting on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time) in a blowout win over the San Antonio Spurs, 126-94, at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

The Jazz held control of the game virtually throughout the 48 minutes of the game save for a couple of lead changes in the opening quarter where the Spurs led by a bucket.

Handing San Antonio their fifth loss in a row, the Jazz led in the game as much as 41 points.

The win improved Utah's record to 48-18, which helped them overtake the Phoenix Suns who lost to the Atlanta Hawks today, 103-135.

Elsewhere, the Milwaukee Bucks outlasted the Washington Wizards, 135-134.

The Bucks had to hold off the Wizards until the final buzzer when a 3-pointer by Bradley Beal and a Russell Westbrook steal almost helped Washington stun the Bucks in the final possession of the game.

Jrue Holiday and Giannis Antetokounmpo paced the Bucks with 29 and 23 points, respectively.

Meanwhile, Beal had a game-high 42 points in the losing effort.

In the other games, the Boston Celtics and Portland Trail Blazers handed their respective opponents identical 36-point blowouts.

The Celtics beat the Orlando Magic, 132-96, while the Blazers defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers, 141-105.

The Memphis Grizzliess, for their part, fended off the Minnesota Timberwolves, 139-135.

The Sacramento Kings and Philadelphia 76ers also got wins over the Indiana Pacers and Houston Rockets, respectively.

In the last game of the day, the Denver Nuggets doused the surging New York Knicks, 113-97.

BASKETBALL JORDAN CLARKSON NBA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Thirdy ends Japan stint on sour note
Thirdy ends Japan stint on sour note
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
San-en NeoPhoenix suffered a close 80-75 defeat against Shinshu Brave Warriors, ending Thirdy Ravena’s debut season...
Sports
fbfb
Manny Pacquiao named world's 3rd richest boxer
Manny Pacquiao named world's 3rd richest boxer
By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Pacquiao (62-7-1, 39 KOs) hasn't fought since July 2019 when he defeated Keith Thurman to take the WBA super welterweight...
Sports
fbfb
NLEX looks at heading North
NLEX looks at heading North
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
While other teams are inclined to go south to resume their training, the NLEX Road Warriors are considering heading nort...
Sports
fbfb
Mayweather singles out Pacquiao as 'best fighter I ever fought'
Mayweather singles out Pacquiao as 'best fighter I ever fought'
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Mayweather and Pacquiao locked horns in a blockbuster bout in 2015 billed as the "Fight of the Century".
Sports
fbfb
Sotto all set for Gilas duty
Sotto all set for Gilas duty
1 day ago
Filipino basketball wunderkind Kai Sotto reaffirmed his commitment to the Philippine national men’s basketball team...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Chanelle Molina back in Hawaii after injury derails WNBA journey
Chanelle Molina back in Hawaii after injury derails WNBA journey
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Molina, who had a clear shot at becoming the first-ever Filipina in the WNBA, left the camp empty-handed after getting waived...
Sports
fbfb
Brandon Vera wary of 'dangerous' Arjan Bhullar in ONE title defense
Brandon Vera wary of 'dangerous' Arjan Bhullar in ONE title defense
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Returning to the cage for the first time since October 2019, Vera will stake his heavyweight title — one of the...
Sports
fbfb
AFP athletes start buildup for SEAG
By Joey Villar | May 6, 2021 - 12:00am
Enlisted military personnel who are part of Team Philippines to the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games in November can now start training.
Sports
fbfb
Sports ties with Germany
By Joaquin M. Henson | May 6, 2021 - 12:00am
The other day, I spoke about the Philippines’ journey to the 2020+1 Tokyo Olympics and the future of sports in the country before the German-Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry in a zoom webinar.
Sports
fbfb
Bucks book playoff ticket
Bucks book playoff ticket
11 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points as the Milwaukee Bucks punched their playoff ticket with a 124-118 win over the Brooklyn...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with