BASKETBALL
Chanelle Molina back in Hawaii after injury derails WNBA journey
Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 6, 2021 - 10:44am

MANILA, Philippines — Hawaii-born Filipina Chanelle Molina is back in her home state after a disappointing end to her training stint with WNBA team Indiana Fever.

Molina, who had a clear shot at becoming the first-ever Filipina in the WNBA, left the camp empty-handed after getting waived on just the second day of camp due to an injured ankle.

The guard out of Washington State University broke her silence on last week's events on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time), revealing that she had been taking time off social media.

"For all those who are wondering, I'm back in Hawaii with my family and I will be using this time to relax and let my ankle heal. Then, it's back to training hard again for overseas wherever that may be," Molina wrote.

She was fresh from a stint in Sweden with the Norrkoping Dolphins before returning to the US for training camp with Indiana.

"I want to thank @indianafever for the opportunity and thank my family, friends, Hawaii and Filipino community for all the unconditional love and support," she continued.

"Of course I was disappointed and frustrated that I was not able to compete to the best of my abilities... As bad as I want to get back on the court, I realize that I need to stay patient and trust the process so that I can come back 100%," she added.

Molina went undrafted out of college before gaining the chance of her career — a training camp contract with the Fever.

But because of things that were out of control, it looks like Molina's WNBA dream has to wait a little longer.

