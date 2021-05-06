ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Mayweather singles out Pacquiao as 'best fighter I ever fought'
(FILES) In this file photo taken on May 02, 2015 Floyd Mayweather Jr. exchange punches with Manny Pacquiao during their welterweight unification championship bout, May 2, 2015 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.
JOHN GURZINSKI / AFP

Mayweather singles out Pacquiao as 'best fighter I ever fought'

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 6, 2021 - 10:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao received praise from one of his toughest critics — the undefeated Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The fighter out of Grand Rapids, Michigan, who is expected to face YouTuber Logan Paul in June, recently named some of his top opponents — with Pacquiao reigning as the best among his opponents in his 50-bout professional career.

"The best fighter I ever fought probably was Manny Pacquiao," Mayweather said on The Million Dollaz Worth of Game show.

"It's because of his movement. He's a hell of a fighter and I can see why he won so many fights and I can see why he's going down as a hall of famer. It's just certain moves that he makes," he added.

Mayweather and Pacquiao locked horns in a blockbuster bout in 2015 billed as the "Fight of the Century".

The American won the fight via unanimous decision with two judges scoring it 116-112 and the other 118-110, all in favor of Mayweather.

Meanwhile, Mayweather dubbed Emmanuel Augustus as his roughest and toughest foe and Miguel Cotto his strongest.

BOXING MANNY PACQUIAO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Thirdy ends Japan stint on sour note
Thirdy ends Japan stint on sour note
By John Bryan Ulanday | 11 hours ago
San-en NeoPhoenix suffered a close 80-75 defeat against Shinshu Brave Warriors, ending Thirdy Ravena’s debut season...
Sports
fbfb
Manny Pacquiao named world's 3rd richest boxer
Manny Pacquiao named world's 3rd richest boxer
By Luisa Morales | 20 hours ago
Pacquiao (62-7-1, 39 KOs) hasn't fought since July 2019 when he defeated Keith Thurman to take the WBA super welterweight...
Sports
fbfb
NLEX looks at heading North
NLEX looks at heading North
By Olmin Leyba | 11 hours ago
While other teams are inclined to go south to resume their training, the NLEX Road Warriors are considering heading nort...
Sports
fbfb
Mayweather singles out Pacquiao as 'best fighter I ever fought'
Mayweather singles out Pacquiao as 'best fighter I ever fought'
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Mayweather and Pacquiao locked horns in a blockbuster bout in 2015 billed as the "Fight of the Century".
Sports
fbfb
Sotto all set for Gilas duty
Sotto all set for Gilas duty
1 day ago
Filipino basketball wunderkind Kai Sotto reaffirmed his commitment to the Philippine national men’s basketball team...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Clarkson drops 30 as Utah regains top spot in West standings
Clarkson drops 30 as Utah regains top spot in West standings
By Luisa Morales | 40 minutes ago
The Jazz held control of the game virtually throughout the 48 minutes of the game save for a couple of lead changes in the...
Sports
fbfb
Chanelle Molina back in Hawaii after injury derails WNBA journey
Chanelle Molina back in Hawaii after injury derails WNBA journey
By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Molina, who had a clear shot at becoming the first-ever Filipina in the WNBA, left the camp empty-handed after getting waived...
Sports
fbfb
Brandon Vera wary of 'dangerous' Arjan Bhullar in ONE title defense
Brandon Vera wary of 'dangerous' Arjan Bhullar in ONE title defense
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Returning to the cage for the first time since October 2019, Vera will stake his heavyweight title — one of the...
Sports
fbfb
'No regrets': Thirdy Ravena ends first season with NeoPhoenix in Japan
'No regrets': Thirdy Ravena ends first season with NeoPhoenix in Japan
By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Ravena averaged 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in his limited action for NeoPhoenix.
Sports
fbfb
Petecio opens Olympic drive
Petecio opens Olympic drive
By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
AIBA world featherweight champion Nesthy Petecio of Davao del Sur starts the ball rolling in the Philippine boxing team’s...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with