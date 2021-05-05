ESPORT
Thirdy Ravena misses Japan squad's last game of seasonÂ 
John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - May 5, 2021 - 5:51pm

MANILA, Philippines – San-en NeoPhoenix suffered a close 80-75 defeat against Shinshu Brave Warriors, ending Thirdy Ravena’s debut season in the Japan B. League on a flat note Wednesday at the Kotobuki Arena in Chikuma.

Still recovering from a sore left knee, the Filipino import did not see action as the NeoPhoenix kissed their season hopes goodbye with a 12-47 slate at 19th place of the 20-team B. League field.

The former Ateneo stalwart normed 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 18 games played for San-en.

Ravena, son of TNT deputy Bong and brother of NLEX star Kiefer in the PBA, bled for limited games in his maiden B. League season due to a number of injuries and hiccups.

He missed the first few games of the season that started last October due to visa delays before being hit by COVID-19 last November.

In January, he suffered a hand injury that sidelined him for three months only to be caught by knee issues only a few matches upon his return last month.

