ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Lady cagers put up clothing line to celebrate women empowerment in sports
Doyenne is a brand conceived by four student-athletes from Ateneo de Manila University, aiming to promote women empowerment in sports through clothing
Instagram/doyenne.mnl

Lady cagers put up clothing line to celebrate women empowerment in sports

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 5, 2021 - 3:36pm

MANILA, Philippines – A group of women student-athletes from Ateneo de Manila University have made it their mission to advocate for women empowerment through clothing.

Cara Buendia, Hazelle Yam, Boom Moslares and Angel Gino-Gino, all having been members of the Ateneo women's basketball team, banded together to come up with Doyenne.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @doyenne.mnl

It derives its name from the French term doyenne which translates to "the most respected and prominent woman in a particular field".

"The brand was created for women athletes to have another platform to voice out and educate the public on the lack of support we're receiving as women athletes, and the stereotypical comments we've been receiving," Doyenne told Philstar.com.

"As women athletes ourselves, we wanted to continue a movement that every female athlete has been championing ever since, which is to be recognized as equals in the athletic playing field," they added.

Though only having launched the brand in April, the idea behind Doyenne was conceived even prior to the pandemic.

Now, the athletes have already made their first drop — a shirt dubbed "Prove Them Wrong".

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @doyenne.mnl

Designed by the group's fellow Ateneo student-athlete Nicole Bugayong, a former Ateneo women's football team player, their first product exposes the criticisms and discrimination women athletes are constantly subjected to.

The shirt features real social media comments directed at different female athletes, most of which are sexist in nature.

"Women should just have a sandwich-making Olympics," reads one of the tweets.

"No one watches women's sports," read another.

Other than aiming to educate people on what female athletes go through on a daily basis, the brand also hopes to inspire women to continue pursuing their dreams in their respective sports.

"We created Doyenne based on life experiences as female athletes ourselves with a motto to 'play to break boundaries' and 'wear womanhood with pride' to continue to spread awareness of a movement that has already been happening for the past decades," they said.

Check out Doyenne's first drop on their Instagram and wear your support for women empowerment in sports.

 

 

--

Editor's note: Doyenne is a partner of Philstar: Home Base

ATENEO DE MANILA UNIVERSITY BASKETBALL UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SMB's Chris Ross officially graduates from college at 36
SMB's Chris Ross officially graduates from college at 36
By Luisa Morales | 7 hours ago
Ross revealed that he used the time during quarantine to finish his studies after leaving his degree unfinished in 2007.
Sports
fbfb
Manny Pacquiao named world's 3rd richest boxer
Manny Pacquiao named world's 3rd richest boxer
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Pacquiao (62-7-1, 39 KOs) hasn't fought since July 2019 when he defeated Keith Thurman to take the WBA super welterweight...
Sports
fbfb
Michael Martinez revels in support from Philippine community
play
Michael Martinez revels in support from Philippine community
By Luisa Morales | 6 hours ago
Martinez went as far as saying that the support spurred him on to keep representing the Philippines in the winter sport.
Sports
fbfb
Don’t count out Indonesia
By Joaquin M. Henson | May 5, 2021 - 12:00am
In the basketball history of the Southeast Asian Games, Indonesia has never defeated the Philippines.
Sports
fbfb
French WGM Rachel Sebag joins Camarines Soaring Eagles
French WGM Rachel Sebag joins Camarines Soaring Eagles
By Rick Olivares | 3 hours ago
French Woman Grandmaster Rachel Sebag will be reinforcing the squad of Engineer Jojo Buenaventura in the Wesley So Cup on...
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Clippers snap three-game skid with late rally over Raptors
Clippers snap three-game skid with late rally over Raptors
By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
In a back-and-forth affair that saw 21 lead changes and 13 deadlocks, Paul George and Reggie Jackson converted on two 3-pointers...
Sports
fbfb
Saunders fury over 'phone box' ring for Canelo bout
Saunders fury over 'phone box' ring for Canelo bout
3 hours ago
British boxer Billy Joe Saunders has threatened to withdraw from his super middleweight title unification clash with Saul...
Sports
fbfb
Bucks into playoffs as Giannis outguns Nets duo
Bucks into playoffs as Giannis outguns Nets duo
4 hours ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points as the Milwaukee Bucks punched their playoff ticket with a 124-118 win over the Brooklyn...
Sports
fbfb
Sotto all set for Gilas duty
Sotto all set for Gilas duty
17 hours ago
Filipino basketball wunderkind Kai Sotto reaffirmed his commitment to the Philippine national men’s basketball team...
Sports
fbfb
Ravena joins Jordan family
Ravena joins Jordan family
By John Bryan Ulanday | 17 hours ago
NLEX ace guard Kiefer Ravena has signed with the Jordan Brand, becoming the first Filipino athlete in an elite circle that...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with