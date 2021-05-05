Clippers snap three-game skid with late rally over Raptors

MANILA, Philippines – The Los Angeles Clippers arrested a three-game losing streak following a gritty 105-100 win over the Toronto Raptors at the Staples Center on Tuesday (Wednesday, Manila time).

In a back-and-forth affair that saw 21 lead changes and 13 deadlocks, Paul George and Reggie Jackson converted on two 3-pointers to ignite a 6-1 run to give the Clippers some breathing room, 105-100, with just over a minute left in the game.

Fred VanVleet tried to put his team back into the game with two 3-point attempts but failed.

While a miss from George from rainbow country left the door ajar for the Raptors to cut into the lead, VanVleet misfired anew — this time on a layup — to seal the deal for the Clippers.

George and Marcus Morris Sr. top-scored for the Clippers with 22 points each while Jackson chipped in 18.

VanVleet, meanwhile, paced the Raptors in the losing effort with 27 points.

In other games, the Charlotte Hornets booked their second win in three tries since LaMelo Ball returned from injury, repeating over the Detroit Pistons, 102-99.

In a closer affair than their game three days ago, the Hornets had to fend off a determined Pistons side until the final buzzer.

Ball paced the Hornets in rejuvenated play after his layoff with 23 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

Meanwhile, the Dallas Mavericks kept their hold on the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings with a 127-113 win over the Miami Heat.

Luka Doncic tallied 23 points and 12 rebounds in the victory.

The Sacramento Kings, for their part, won over the Oklahoma City Thunder, 103-99, in a game that saw star rookie Tyrese Haliburton hurt.

The Kings’ Buddy Hield recorded a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds.