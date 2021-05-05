SMB's Chris Ross officially graduates from college at 36

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Beermen's Chris Ross has officially graduated from college, 13 years after playing his final collegiate game.

On Tuesday, Ross shared the update on his Instagram with accompanying photos of his time at Marshall University, and a screenshot of the official list of graduates.

Ross revealed that he used the time during quarantine to finish his studies after leaving his degree unfinished in 2007.

While the accomplishment came later in his life than expected at 36 years old, the eight-time PBA champion couldn't be more proud of his achievement.

"Better late than never," Ross prefaced his post.

"It was a LONG time coming but I used quarantine as a time to better myself and finishing something that I didn't get to finish when I was first presented with the situation... I'm proud and giving myself a pat on the back for never giving up on myself and finally getting it done! I'm officially a college graduate," he added.

Ross played for Marshall University for two years in 2005 to 2007, he then transitioned to the Philippines and was drafted in the 2009 PBA draft.

Since then, he has won eight PBA championships, two Finals MVPs, a PBA Best Player of the Conference Plum, and two Defensive Player of the Year awards.

Now, he gets to add college graduate to that long list of accolades.