'515 E-party' slated for Mobile Legends fans

MANILA, Philippines – Different activities and surprises await Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) fans in the annual 515 E-Party, which is poised to be the biggest one so far.

“This year, we promise our loyal supporters that they can expect a bigger 515 E-party celebration,” shares Lilian Gao from Moonton.

The slogan of this year's 515 E-party is “Together We Achieve More”. It will be a celebration of camaraderie and overcoming all challenges among teams and players.

Gao has also announced, as part of the 515 E-party, the launch of MLBB's virtual music group S.T.U.N., an abbreviation for Strength, Tactic, Unite and Novel, which every MLBB player embodies. The said virtual music group features three heroes: Chou, Selena and Brody, which will come complete with new and skins, alluring voice lines, effects, and a new soundtrack. The group's first international music video will debut on May 8.

S.T.U.N. Chou skin and everything that goes along with it was released last April 27 while S.T.U.N. Brody skin and S.T.U.N. Selena skin will be released on May 8 and May 15, respectively.

During the 515 E-party, various rewards will be given away. These include a free new hero from May 1- 16; free 515 exclusive skin from May 13-31; skin chest and limited skin comeback from May 11-20; and guaranteed free elite skins from May 15-17.

Players can win all heroes and skins on May 15, Discount coupons to be given away until May 16, S.T.U.N. skins out by April 27 until June 15, 55% off on MLBB in-game items from May 12 to May 16

Diamonds are to be given away during the 515 E-party and players can win up to 9999 diamonds by inviting friends to join. Fans and gamers can also unlock more surprises by simply logging in to the game.

To learn more about this year’s 515 E-party and get more exciting updates, make sure to follow Mobile Legends: Bang Bang on its Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/MobileLegendsOnlinePH/.