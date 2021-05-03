Brazilian coach tapped to help SEAG-bound women's volleyball team

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) has tapped Brazilian Olympic gold medalist Jorge Edson Souza de Brito to coach the national women’s team seeing action in the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games in November.

The 54-year-old Souza de Brito will work together with interim coach Odjie Mamon for two years upon the former’s arrival in June or July.

He will bring with him his vast international experience, having won the Olympic gold as a player in 1992 in Barcelona and as a coach of the Brazilian women’s squad in 2008 in Beijing.

The hiring falls under the International Volleyball Federation or FIVB’s coaching support for technical and tactical development of national teams project agreement.

The Brazilian’s salary will be subsidized by the FIVB while the PNVF will shoulder his other expenses like accommodation, food, board and lodging and local transportation.

“At the moment, he (Souza de Brito) will focus on the women’s team only, and let’s see if we can expand later to the youth squad,” said PNVF president Ramon Suzara.