ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
BASKETBALL
BOXING
DEAN'S CORNER
^
Barcenilla, Garcia bag PCAP 1st conference top awards
GM Rogelio Barcenilla led the Laguna Heroes to the title after a hard-fought series against the Camarines Soaring Eagles. For his part, International Master Jan Emmanuel Garcia of the Caloocan LoadManna Knights made it a one-two sweep for the Special Awards by northern division teams when he was named the RiChess Masters Best Player of the Conference. 

Barcenilla, Garcia bag PCAP 1st conference top awards

Rick Olivares (Philstar.com) - May 3, 2021 - 1:12pm

MANILA, Philippines – Chess Grandmaster Rogelio Barcenilla Jr. was named the All-Filipino Cup Jessie Villasin Finals Most Valuable Player of the recently concluded All-Filipino Cup Finals of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines during its All-Star game program last Sunday.

Barcenilla led the Laguna Heroes to the title after a hard-fought series against the Camarines Soaring Eagles. According to PCAP Chairman Michael Chua, Barcenilla garnered the award after leading all players on percentage points. 

International Master Jan Emmanuel Garcia of the Caloocan LoadManna Knights made it a one-two sweep for the Special Awards by northern division teams when he was named the RiChess Masters Best Player of the Conference. 

“Nag-attend lang ako ng All-Star Game proceedings iniisip ko lang na may trophy ang Laguna,” said a surprised Barcenilla. “Hindi ko akalain na meron pa tayong award. Siyempre, nagpapasalamat tayo sa lahat para sa award pero para sa Laguna rin ito.”

Added Barcenilla, “I am very happy and thankful that all my hard work and sacrifices paid off and I was able to help our team be the first ever PCAP champion.”

Garcia himself was just as surprised when his name was called out. “Nakakagulat,” was all he could say.

“Both are deserving winners,” noted Elauria. “Barcenilla is the reigning Philippine champion while Garcia is a long time national team member and is a strong candidate from Grandmaster status.”

The Finals Award was named after PCAP’s Stateside supporter businessman Jessie Villasin while RiChess is the company that sponsors the Cordova Warriors.

Added Elauria of Villasin, “Sir Jessie trusted PCAP when he didn’t know much about it. He liked the idea even if he didn’t know the personalities.”

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Prosper to prove himself vs Gilas
Prosper to prove himself vs Gilas
By Joaquin Henson | 1 day ago
Former PBA import Lester Prosper said the other day he’s coming to prove himself against the “new” Gilas...
Sports
fbfb
Jazz back in groove; Pacers give OKC worst home loss in NBA history
Jazz back in groove; Pacers give OKC worst home loss in NBA history
By Luisa Morales | 23 hours ago
The win came as a sigh of relief to the erstwhile league leaders as they remain in step with the Phoenix Suns with identical...
Sports
fbfb
Kai Sotto's NBL Australia teammate declares for NBA draft
Kai Sotto's NBL Australia teammate declares for NBA draft
By Luisa Morales | 3 days ago
Giddey, like Sotto, turned down US NCAA Division I program offers to pursue a different path to the NBA.
Sports
fbfb
Brandon Vera set to defend ONE Heavyweight belt in ONE: Dangal
Brandon Vera set to defend ONE Heavyweight belt in ONE: Dangal
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
A previously recorded event in Singapore, Vera and Bhullar's long awaited matchup will headline a card featuring five undercard...
Sports
fbfb
Michael Martinez upbeat on making 3rd Winter Olympics appearance
play
Michael Martinez upbeat on making 3rd Winter Olympics appearance
By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Though confident in his abilities, Martinez has had difficulty in the financial side of his quest for the Winter Games.
Sports
fbfb
Latest
Antetokounmpo powers Bucks over Nets in NBA return
Antetokounmpo powers Bucks over Nets in NBA return
1 hour ago
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a season-high 49 points in his return from an injury as the Milwaukee Bucks overcame Kevin Durant's...
Sports
fbfb
North wins 1st PCAP All-Star Game via Armageddon
North wins 1st PCAP All-Star Game via Armageddon
By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
The Northern All-Stars squeaked past the South All-Stars, 3-2, in Armageddon and in the very last match that came down to...
Sports
fbfb
Batangas open to hosting PBA workouts
Batangas open to hosting PBA workouts
By Olmin Leyba | 14 hours ago
With Metro Manila still under stricter quarantine status, nearby Batangas City looms as a possible training hub for the PBA...
Sports
fbfb
Ancajas feted with Navy&rsquo;s Gawad sa Kaunlaran
Ancajas feted with Navy’s Gawad sa Kaunlaran
By Michael Punongbayan | 14 hours ago
In recognition of his recent victory against a Mexican challenger in a bout in the US, reservist and boxing champion Jerwin...
Sports
fbfb
Diaz, Obiena ramp up training
Diaz, Obiena ramp up training
By Joey Villar | 14 hours ago
Tokyo-bound Hidilyn Diaz and EJ Obiena have intensified their training going into the final stretch of training with a goal...
Sports
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with