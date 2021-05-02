Philippine bets fall anew in Valorant Challengers Stage 2

MANILA, Philippines — BREN Esports and 6045 have been eliminated in Stage 2 of the Valorant Challengers SEA Playoffs, losing to Indonesia's NXL Ligagame and Thailand's Full Sense, respectively.

It was a devastating blow for BREN, having already failed to reach the Valorant Masters twice.

Their matchup against NXL seemed to go either way as it remained close but Bren eventually dropped the map, 11-13.

The 6045 Pirates also fell short against Full Sense, with the latter advancing to the playoffs with a decisive 7-13 map win.

The Challengers is the first stage of The Valorant Champions Tour — Riot Games' first global tournament for the a world title.

It features three stages scattered throughout the year, the Challengers, the Masters and the Champions.

In the Valorant Champions Stage, the first-ever Valorant Global Champion will be crowned.

Though the Philippine representatives failed to move forward to the Valorant Masters in its first two attempts, the Philippines still have one last chance with Stage 3 of the tour scheduled to take place in July.