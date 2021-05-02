ESPORT
NEWSX: WNBL SPECIAL
Brandon Vera set to defend ONE Heavyweight belt in ONE: Dangal
Brandon Vera (L) and Arjan Bhullar
ONE Championship

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - May 2, 2021 - 10:06am

MANILA, Philippines — Brandon Vera will make a return to the ONE Circle after almost a two-year absence in ONE: Dangal set for broadcast on May 15.

Eager to bounce back from his first loss in ONE Championship against Aung La N Sang in Tokyo back in 2019, Vera will put his ONE Heavyweight World title at stake against Indian wrestler Arjan Bhullar.

A previously recorded event in Singapore, Vera and Bhullar's long awaited matchup will headline a card featuring five undercard bouts.

The American-born fighter's title defense against the Indian wrestler was already penciled in last year at ONE Infity II supposedly to be held in Manila but was called off due to the pandemic.

Vera also took time to care for his newborn son in Guam before finally giving the green light to fight Bhullar.

The 43-year-old Vera has held the ONE Heavyweight World Championship belt since 2015 and has defended it twice against Hideki Sekine and Mauro Cerilli.

Bhullar's first and only fight with ONE Championship was against Cerilli where he won by unanimous decision.

Vera's ONE Heavyweight World title is one of only two remaining ONE World titles with Filipino fighters.

Joshua Pacio of Team Lakay holds the other one as the defending ONE World Strawweight titlist.

