Alex Eala continues training, sets sights on Spain tourney

John Bryan Ulanday (Philstar.com) - April 30, 2021 - 3:13pm

MANILA, Philippines – Alex Eala is making the most out of her extended break with non-stop training at the Rafael Nadal Academy in Mallorca to prepare for her next event in Platja d'Aro, Spain later this month.

Scheduled to participate in two W15 tournaments in Turkey last month, Eala was forced to withdraw entry due to the COVID-19 situation there that vacated her schedule until May 17 for a bigger $25,000-joust in Platja d'Aro.

"I continue to train on clay and my next tournament will be a W25. Let’s continue to take care of each other by continuing to wear masks,” said the 15-year-old Filipina pride.

Eala’s last performance was a third-round exit in her first W60 event in Switzerland last April 9, a follow up to her WTA debut in the stacked Miami Open late of March.

She came close to a quarterfinal berth highlighted by wins against top-300 players Margot Yerolymos (WTA No. 323) of France and Laura-Ioana Paar (No. 206) of Romania.

Despite the prolonged rest, Eala jumped two places anew to take the No. 660 spot in the updated Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) rankings this week from No. 662 after her impressive W60 stint.

Only on her second pro season, Eala is relentless on her WTA rise from No. 1190 to start the year following eight pro events so far marked by her breakthrough title in W15 Manacor last January.

The left-handed prodigy of Spanish legend Nadal is also the No. 3 player in the ITF Juniors.

