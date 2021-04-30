Wolves down Warriors for 4th straight win; Rockets stun Bucks

MANILA, Philippines — The also-ran Minnesota Timberwolves continued to play spoiler after beating the Golden State Warriors, 126-114, on Thursday (Friday, Manila time).

Still buoyed by their back-to-back wins over the Utah Jazz, the Timberwolves tallied their fourth win in a row after surviving a 37-point performance by Stephen Curry.

Anthony Edwards led the fourth quarter push for the Wolves after going back-and-forth with the Warriors in the first three salvos.

He scored 18 out of his total 25 points in the fourth to help Minnesota to the win.

Ricky Rubio and Karl-Anthony Towns chipped in 26 and 22 points, respectively, to help down the Warriors.

The loss sent the Warriors to 31-32 but they're still at the 10th spot for the play-in tournament with the New Orleans Pelicans still a couple of games behind at 28-35.

The Pelicans won their earlier matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder, 109-105, to cut the deficit between them and the Warriors.

Elsewhere, the Houston Rockets stunned the Milawukee Bucks, 143-136, behind a career-high 50 points by Kevin Porter Jr.

The Rockets, also eliminated from playoff contention, tallied their 16th win of the season and broke a five-game losing slump.

In other games, the Denver Nuggets topped the Toronto Raptors, 121-111.

The Brooklyn Nets also continued their winning streak, 130-113.

The Dallas Mavericks, for their part, emerged victorious over the Detroit Pistons, 115-105.