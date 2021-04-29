ESPORT
Solid turnout marks opening day of menâ€™s national volleyball tryouts
A total of 32 of the 40 players invited by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) answered the call amid the COVID-19 scare.
Solid turnout marks opening day of men’s national volleyball tryouts

Joey Villar (Philstar.com) - April 29, 2021 - 4:39pm

MANILA, Philippines – Going all out to win the gold medal in the 31st Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi in November, the men’s volleyball players showed up in the tryouts in full force at the Subic Gym Thursday.

A total of 32 of the 40 players invited by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) answered the call amid the COVID-19 scare.

It included Marck Espejo, who was an integral part of the national team that captured a historic men’s silver in the 2019 SEA Games at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

Bryan Bagunas, another vital cog in that silver-winning campaign, could not make it because he had to complete a 14-day quarantine from a recent stint in the Japan V.League.

The day before, only 16 attended the first day of the national women's squad selection process.

The men’s tryout consisted of two batches, the first of which included John Vic de Guzman, Mark Alfafara, Ish Polvorosa and Kim Malabunga.

The second group included Rex Intal, Ysay Marasigan, Jack Kalingking and Nico Almendras among others.

Meanwhile, the national beach volley tryouts are set today at the Subic Tennis Courts.

