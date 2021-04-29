Former POC president, PSC exec Celso Dayrit passes away

MANILA, Philippines – Celso Dayrit, a longtime sports official who was mentor and friend to many prominent leaders of today, passed away Wednesday night due to illness.

He was 69.

Dayrit was elected Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president from 1999 to 2004 and served as a board member of the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) a few years before.

He also led for a little more than a decade the Philippine Fencing Association (PFA), formerly called the Philippine Amateur Fencers Association (PAFA) that was founded by his father Don Francisco Dayrit, Sr. who is considered as the father of the sport in the country.

He left a lasting legacy and influenced the present generation of Filipino sports leaders including POC president Abraham Tolentino.

“It is a big loss to us in the sports community and to me personally as one of my mentors,” said the Tagaytay Congressman and PhilCycling chief. “He was a big help to me in foreign relations especially the SEAG (Southeast Asian Games) Federation.

“He always gives me advice, I will surely miss him,” he added.

“Philippine sports lost a wise man today. He is one of my very first friends in sports and I have always admired his deep understanding of Olympism and sports dynamics in the country. He will be truly missed,” said PSC chairman William Ramirez.