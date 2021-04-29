Jovelyn Gonzaga receives Philippine Army academic award

MANILA, Philippines – Just a week after foregoing her spot in the national team tryouts, volleyball star Jovelyn Gonzaga is celebrating a milestone outside of the court.

Gonzaga, who is also a sergeant at the Philippine Army, recently received a certificate of commendation for topping her academic class with an average of 90.47%.

The 29-year-old had been juggling her duties as a volleyball player along with her studies and her responsibilities as a member of the Armed Forces.

Gonzaga also suited up for the Pacific Town Army Lady Troopers back in 2019 where she bannered a team of enlisted military personnel in the Premier Volleyball League.

When the former national team mainstay announced her leave from indoor volleyball a week ago, she said she is seeking to pursue a "new route" in her life.

However, she has not made it clear if she plans to chase a career in beach volleyball, or focus on her duties as an officer of the Armed Forces.