Jazz vent ire on Kings; Suns clinch playoff spot
Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz shoots the ball during the game against the Sacramento Kings on April 28, 2021 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California.
ROCKY WIDNER / NBAE / GETTY IMAGES / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Luisa Morales (Philstar.com) - April 29, 2021 - 12:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Utah Jazz are back in the win column in emphatic fashion, beating the Sacramento Kings, 154-105, at the Golden 1 Center on Wednesday (Thursday, Manila time).

After back-to-back losses against cellar-dwellers Minnesota Timberwolves, the Jazz tallied the most points in franchise history in the blowout against Sacramento.

A second quarter where the Jazz outscored the Kings, 46-17, blew the game wide open after only leading by three points at the end of the first period.

Eight Jazz players finished in double figures in the team effort to bounce back.

Bojan Bogdanovic top-scored with 24 points while Filipino-American guard Jordan Clarkson chipped in 23 off the bench.

Elsewhere, the Phoenix Suns clinched a playoff berth after a victory over the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-101.

Led by Chris Paul, the Suns are headed to their first postseason since 2010.

Against a Clipper side that didn't have Kawhi Leonard for the game, the Suns led wire-to-wire with their biggest lead pegged at 14.

Paul paced the Suns with 28 points while Devin Booker had 21.
Paul George led the Clippers on offense with 25 markers.

For their part, the Washington Wizards brought down the upset axe against the Los Angeles Lakers, 116-107.

Russell Westbrook posted another triple-double with 18 points, 18 rebounds and 14 assists.

In the other games, the Portland Trail Blazers beat the Memphis Grizzlies, 130-109.

The Denver Nuggets, meanwhile, outlasted the New Orleans Pelicans, 114-112.

The Miami Heat also eked out a win over the San Antonio Spurs, 116-111.

The New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Orlando Magic also posted wins in the day's hostlities.

