Report: Fil-Am Jalen Green signs with adidas

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino-American Jalen Green has reportedly finalized a shoe deal with adidas.

ESPN's Nick DePaula was the first to announce the signing with the NBA G League Ignite guard.

Just now on @Boardroom x @TwitterSpaces:



Green reportedly fits adidas approach of "signing explosive players on the court with creative and expressive personalities off the court".

Green reportedly fits adidas approach of "signing explosive players on the court with creative and expressive personalities off the court".

The 19-year-old, a former teammate of Australia-bound Kai Sotto, is a projected top five NBA draft pick this year.

In 15 games with Ignite, Green averaged 17.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

His signing with adidas puts Green with elite company alongside the brand's other athletes in Damian Lillard, James Harden, Derrick Rose and Donovan Mitchell.